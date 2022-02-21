Managing director quits radio station for 'pastures new'
- Credit: Archant
The managing director and station manager at Diss-based Park Radio has announced he will be leaving after 12 years at the helm.
Chris Moyse will be hanging up his headphones at the end of March after making the decision during lockdown to move on to "pastures new".
The station for Diss, Harleston and Eye officially hit the airwaves in 2010, and Mr Moyse - who said he has "lived and breathed" Park Radio since then - has managed the station and its 51 volunteers throughout the pandemic.
''I would like to think I've helped to hold it together during some tricky times'', Mr Moyse added.
''For me it has been a dream come true to have helped establish a truly local radio station in my home town and for it to have surpassed all my expectations over the last 12 years.
"But while I still love it and have other projects and personal goals, it's time to move on as life is so precious.
''It has been a real privilege to work with each of the brilliant volunteers."
Most Read
- 1 Storm Franklin to hit Norfolk with gusts of up to 70mph this evening
- 2 Flood alerts issued for Norfolk due to Storm Franklin
- 3 ‘Absolutely disgraceful’: Fan's fury at Norwich match date change
- 4 Investigation ongoing into attack that left man with serious head injuries
- 5 Main route through town to close with 15-minute diversion
- 6 Storm Franklin hits Norfolk: Flood warnings and 70mph winds predicted
- 7 Obituary: Tributes to 'very special' former town manager
- 8 ‘It’s been a nightmare’: Couple among those without power for 48 hours
- 9 Precariously perched clifftop properties facing demolition
- 10 Abandoned caravan ends up in ditch with 'authorities aware'
Jono Woodward will become the new station manager.
Mr Moyse added that he was proud of what Park Radio had achieved for the local communities and thanked listeners and advertisers for their support.