Managing director quits radio station for 'pastures new'

Chris Moyse, managing director and station manager at Park Radio, will be leaving the station at the end of March. - Credit: Archant

The managing director and station manager at Diss-based Park Radio has announced he will be leaving after 12 years at the helm.

Chris Moyse will be hanging up his headphones at the end of March after making the decision during lockdown to move on to "pastures new".

The station for Diss, Harleston and Eye officially hit the airwaves in 2010, and Mr Moyse - who said he has "lived and breathed" Park Radio since then - has managed the station and its 51 volunteers throughout the pandemic.

Chris Moyse has managed Park Radio and its 51 volunteers throughout Covid-19. - Credit: South Norfolk Council

''I would like to think I've helped to hold it together during some tricky times'', Mr Moyse added.

''For me it has been a dream come true to have helped establish a truly local radio station in my home town and for it to have surpassed all my expectations over the last 12 years.

"But while I still love it and have other projects and personal goals, it's time to move on as life is so precious.

''It has been a real privilege to work with each of the brilliant volunteers."

Jono Woodward will become the new station manager.

Mr Moyse added that he was proud of what Park Radio had achieved for the local communities and thanked listeners and advertisers for their support.