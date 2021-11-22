New Norfolk skincare brand featured in Vogue to be sold in Jarrold

Bourne Beauty featured in British Vogue earlier this year and will be sold at Jarrold Department Store in Norwich after Christmas. - Credit: Archant

A new Norfolk-based luxury skincare brand, which recently featured in British Vogue, is set to be sold at Jarrold department store.

Bourne Beauty, which has a head office in Honingham, was launched by Lorraine de Bernard and business partner Lee Morgan, after they decided to “take a chance” when the coronavirus pandemic hit last year.

Ms de Bernard, from Saham Hills near Watton, started working in the beauty industry when she was just 16 at Selfridges in London.

Since then, she has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry including Lancôme and Clarins.

Lorraine de Bernard is the owner of Bourne Beauty which recently featured in British Vogue. - Credit: Lorraine de Bernard

Despite briefly leaving the world of beauty when she became a mother, the 55-year-old said it had always been her dream to go back.

“The beauty business has always been my world,” she said.

“When I came to live in Norfolk when my son was five, I had a few part-time jobs and I dipped in and out of the industry but I have always been very aware about what is going on.

“Most recently, I was working for a charity but I was made redundant during the pandemic. Around the same time, my son went off to university so I decided to go back to my passion.

“I wanted to run my own little niche, boutique business.”

The skincare line offers 21 products and includes the “elite range” for ages 30-plus, the “verdant range” which offers eco-friendly products and is vegan, and a baby range.

Despite only being in its second year, three Bourne Beauty products featured in the British Vogue between April and June.

Following this, in August this year, Ms de Bernard approached Jarrold, which agreed to give the business a permanent fixture in its Norwich department store after Christmas.

Ms de Bernard said: “I knew setting this up wouldn’t be an overnight sensation but I am a very determined woman.

“I'm very proud that my business partner and I managed to do all of this during the pandemic.

“There is always a way forward, if you put your mind to it.”

After Christmas, Ms der Bernard said they will also be launching a men's range and she plans to approach London’s department stores.

For more information or to view the products visit Bourne Beauty's website at bournebeauty.com