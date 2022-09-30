Poultry to be culled after bird flu outbreak near Lowestoft

Bird flu has been confirmed at a poultry farm near Lowestoft - the ninth case in Norfolk and Suffolk this month - Credit: PA

Bird flu has been confirmed at a farm near Lowestoft as a worsening disease outbreak continues to pile pressure on East Anglia's poultry industry.

Government vets identified a highly-pathogenic strain of avian influenza at a commercial premises in Mutford on September 29.

Defra says all poultry on the infected premises will be humanely culled, and has enforced a 3km 'protection zone' and 10km 'surveillance zone' around the site.

Defra confirmed a highly-pathogenic strain of bird flu at poultry farm near Lowestoft on September 29 - Credit: Defra

It is the ninth case confirmed in Norfolk and Suffolk since the start of September - forcing the cull of thousands of commercial chickens, geese and turkeys, as well as hitting wild bird colonies.

Earlier this week, the growing regional outbreak sparked a raft of new restrictions for all poultry keepers - from commercial farms to backyard hobbyists - in a bid to halt the spread of the disease.

The regional Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) makes it a legal requirement for all bird keepers across Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex to follow heightened biosecurity rules to protect their flocks.

Deputy chief veterinary officer Richard Irvine said: "All bird keepers in the region must urgently take action now to both prevent disease getting in to flocks and it spreading any further."

Although avian influenza can be devastating for wild birds and poultry flocks, the UK Health Security Agency advise that the risk to public health is very low and the Food Standards Agency says avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk.

For full details on the requirements and boundaries of the AIPZ, see www.gov.uk/guidance/avian-influenza-bird-flu