Norfolk agents are selling trips to the sun in May for less than £400 a week - urging people to book with confidence that Covid rules will be lifted.

Nicholas Lee, who runs Broadland Travel in North Walsham, said holidays were safe to book with his firm - assuring refunds if Covid meant they got cancelled. But he said far fewer holidays were available this year so urged people to snap them up now.

Current holidays available include:

One week in Turkey travelling May 11 from Gatwick Airport to a five star hotel, all inclusive and with transfers for £380 per person.

A self-catering holiday to Acharavi, Corfu leaving May 9 from Gatwick for £227 a person.

A luxury villa for May/June or September/October in Phuket, Thailand including flights, transfers and breakfast for £899 a person.

A week bed and breakfast in a three star 'small and friendly' hotel in Aghios Georgios, Corfu from June 11 flying from Norwich Airport for £493 per person.

And for a winter holiday; four nights to see the Christmas lights in New York leaving on December 8 with hotel and flights for £619 a person.

Mr Lee said: "You do pay a little more to use an independent travel agent but when things go wrong, we have direct access to the tour operator staff to get a refund.

"Last April, we were getting refunds for our customers within two and a half weeks of holidays getting cancelled. When you book a holiday by entering your details and pressing a button, that's exactly what happens for an operator to refund you.

"The problem firms like TUI had was they just couldn't do this fast enough because if you've taken three bookings every thirty seconds, they just couldn't catch up.

"But holidays will sell out. People think that more will be put on but firms like Jet2 have returned lease aircraft. Big hotel chains in places like Spain are not operating until next winter. So as soon as restrictions ease, the prices are going to go up."

Rachel Garnish, who runs Norfolk-based online agency RG Travel, said: "I am encouraging people that summer will go ahead and you can book with confidence.

"I recently booked a holiday for two people to the Maldives which had 40pc off so it was an all-inclusive five star hotel with flights for 10 nights for £7,500 which would normally have been well over £10,000."