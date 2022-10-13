News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plans to expand A11 business park receive a £1.52m boost

Derin Clark

Published: 6:30 AM October 13, 2022
A mock up of the new Snetterton Business Park warehouses

A mock-up of the new Snetterton Business Park warehouses

A local firm planning to expand Snetterton Business Park has received a £1.52m boost for the project. 

ASBT Warehousing Ltd will use the money to develop three new warehouses at the site, just off the A11. 

This will result in more than 24.5K sq ft of storage space at the park.  

The company's management team previously founded local businesses the Silk Route Spice Company and Charbrew, which are due to occupy two of the three new buildings for the next decade. 

A family-run business, ASBT Warehousing Ltd will receive the money in the form of a loan from OakNorth Bank, which specialises in supporting entrepreneurs. 

Adam Soliman, managing director of ASBT Warehousing Ltd, said: "We are excited to be bringing further warehouse space to one of the region’s most renowned business parks.

"Not only will the scheme provide much-needed storage facilities for products from our other business ventures - Silk Route Spice Company and Charbrew – but for all other local firms looking for high-quality warehouse space."

