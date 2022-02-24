Promotion

Larking Gowen is currently accepting applications for apprenticeship programmes and you can apply before the deadline on March 11 - Credit: Sylvaine Poitau

Larking Gowen is an accountancy firm based in East Anglia with an illustrious history spanning more than 130 years. As a major independent partnership of accountants and tax advisors, the firm has built its reputation as one of the UK’s top 40 accountancy firms on visions and values that prioritise excellent client service and a commitment to people.

Chloe Alexander is assistant manager in human resources at Larking Gowen - Credit: Larking Gowen

Larking Gowen is currently accepting applications for apprenticeship programmes and offers AAT and ATT for school leavers and ACA, ACCA and CTA for graduates. Your academic achievements will stand you in good stead for the exams as you progress through your professional studies. Ideally, you’ll have or be on track to achieve two A levels (grade A*–C) for the school leaver training programme or a 2:1 degree for the graduate training programme.

“We’re looking for those with an affinity for people,” says Chloe Alexander, assistant manager in human resources. “One of the key things that we want applicants to demonstrate is that they can work well with others. Part of the beauty of working for Larking Gowen is our commitment to our people.”

Life-long learning is another personality trait that is highly valued at the accountancy firm.

“We want people who have a hunger to learn,” Chloe explains. “Even fully qualified team members at Larking Gowen are continually looking to learn. That’s how we develop and future-proof our business.”

Through completing the qualification, apprentices will learn all of the necessary skills to become a fully qualified accountant. The support provided by Larking Gowen as a platinum

training provider means that apprentices can be fully qualified and achieve chartered or certified status at least one year ahead of their counterparts who went to university.

“The world will always need accountants,” Chloe says. “Our apprenticeship schemes teach all the technical skills required for a lifelong career.

“But alongside that, our apprentices will learn soft skills like presenting, collaborating and writing for different audiences. As they progress, we offer a whole suite of management training. That's what makes the apprenticeship programme so fulfilling for so many people.”

Larking Gowen offers paid time off for study and exams. It also provides buddy and mentoring schemes, as well as wellbeing and mental health support, and is regularly represented at community events.

“It's a really friendly, welcoming, supportive environment,” Chloe says. “Our teams are set up to support people from the get-go. We want to help the next generation to become the best people they can be in the accountancy space. That’s what sets us apart: this is a safe space to start a career – whether that's a career change or your first job.”

“This cohort will learn what it's like to work and turn up on time, which they might not have had the opportunity to do previously because of Covid-19,” Chloe continues.

“When you factor in the last couple of years and the lack of opportunities people have had to experience different things, I think it's even more important that people find those safe spaces where they can take steps into the next parts of their lives post-pandemic.”

The deadline for applications is March 11.

“To apply, go to the careers pages on our website and you will find more information and the application form. It's all done quickly and easily through our online portal. We simply ask applicants to demonstrate why they want a career in accountancy with Larking Gowen.”

Successful applicants will then be invited to an assessment centre where applicants can participate in group activities, interviews with managers, and a 15-minute one-on-one with a partner at the firm.

“If it didn't quite feel like the right fit, we'll let the applicant know. But we always encourage people to apply again and give feedback as to why we haven't offered them a position.

“If the applicant is successful, we will make an offer and discuss when they can start,” Chloe says. “The study programme will start in September but they can start work with us earlier if their studies allow.

“Many of our managers and partners started out as what would now be called apprentices. Our previous managing partner started out making the tea.

“Apprenticeships are absolutely vital to keep Larking Gowen young, dynamic and cutting edge, but also to keep our values around client service and commitment to our people alive.”

For more information, please visit www.larking-gowen.co.uk/careers