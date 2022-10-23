Jobs safe at family-run firm after takeover by fellow local business
Anglian Home Improvements has confirmed that jobs at Norwich Sunblinds' Attleborough factory remain safe after taking over the company.
A total of 17 people work for the Norfolk made-to-measure curtains and blinds firm, which was sold earlier this month for an undisclosed sum.
Originally founded in 1979 by John Reddington, the company had been family-run until its takeover by the home improvement brand, also based in Norfolk.
It predominately sells its curtains, blinds and shutters to customers in Norfolk and Suffolk.
In a statement, Anglian Home Improvements said that its takeover would help both brands' growth.
“The acquisition of Norwich Sunblinds unites two trusted companies rooted within Norfolk and will significantly enhance Anglian’s presence in the fast-growing UK home improvement market," said Rachael Munby, from Anglian Home Improvements.
"Norwich Sunblinds is a much-loved and well-respected business in Norfolk, with a loyal customer base that stretches across multiple generations and compliments Anglian’s own heritage and customer base."
Fiona Garwood, director at Norwich Sunblinds, added: “I am extremely proud of the business our family has built over the last four decades and this strategic acquisition by Anglian represents an exciting new chapter of growth for the company.”
Anglian Home Improvements was founded in 1966 when it launched as Anglian Widows.
Since then the firm has diversified from just windows to offering a wide range of home improvement products including conservatries and cladding.