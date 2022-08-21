5 pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk

Fancy taking on your own boozer? Many people would love the chance to pull pints in their very own pub.

With this in mind, here are five pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk, according to Rightmove.

1. Bull Hotel

The Bull Hotel, Fakenham - Credit: Fleurets

Where: 41 Bridge Street, Fakenham, NR21 9AG

Price: £500,000

Located in Fakenham, the Bull Hotel is currently closed but offers excellent scope to rebuild the business.

The Bull has a long history in Fakenham and is recorded to have been a pub as far back as 1837.

It was given its name as it was located in Bull Street, which is now Bridge Street, and it is said that the road's name was changed after a visit to Fakenham from the soon-to-be Queen Victoria.

With a lounge bar and a dining area that can seat up to 50 people, the pub also offers four en suite letting rooms but these do require updating.

2. The Burston Crown

The Burston Crown is a 16th century pub - Credit: Sidney Phillips

Where: Mill Road, Burston, Diss, IP22 5TW

Price: £395,000

The Burston Crown is a 16th-century building and offers two oak beamed bars for dining, a large fireplace with a wood stove as well as a deli.

The business has an expansive beer garden, heated dining huts and a beautiful covered patio area.

Having been under the same ownership since 2006, the pub also comes with four bedrooms and has a front beer garden that can fit more than 100 people in.

3. The Kings Head

The Kings Head - Credit: Sidney Phillips

Where: 16 The St, North Lopham, IP22 2NE

Price: £385,000

The King's Head is a Grade II listed thatched property offering a spacious garden and two traditionally presented bar areas.

Based in North Lopham, the pub is equipped with three separate letting rooms offering scope to expand into the staycation market.

The pub dates to 1792, originally used by a weaver, and with a stable but later became a pub after being sold to a brewery in 1876.

4. The Crossways

The Crossways is on the market for £225,000 - Credit: Sidney Phillips

Where: Bridge Road, Scole, IP21 4DP

Price: £225,000

Located in King's Lynn, The Crossways has an open plan U-shaped main bar and games area while being set in a two-storey five-bedroom end terrace building.

With a patio garden and a covered drinking area, there is also potential for new owners to develop a food trade at the site.

5. Ship Inn

The Ship Inn is on the market for £2,500pcm - Credit: Fleurets

Where: 18 The St, South Walsham, NR13 6DQ

Price: £2,500pcm - Rent

The Ship Inn, located on the edge of the Broads, with seating for 40 punters, is up for rent.

The pub offers a cosy environment with plenty of space for customers to spread out and relax.

A stone's throw from South Walsham Broad and in the middle of Norfolk's peaceful countryside, the pub provides private living accommodation over two floors with a converted attic and recently had a single-storey extension.