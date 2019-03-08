Search

'I took what I loved and turned it into a business' - cafe owner describes business success

PUBLISHED: 15:11 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:11 30 July 2019

Ella Winterbone who left the school in 2015 to study Hotel Reception and Events at Norwich City College is celebrating one and a half years since her business opened. Picture: Jacks

Archant

A former Dereham Neatherd High School student has turned fast food sandwich making into her own successful business.

Ella Winterbone, who left the school in 2015 to study hotel reception and events at Norwich City College, is celebrating one and a half years since her business opened.

After achieving her qualifications and some work experience at local restaurants, she opened Jacks Cafe in Dereham.

Miss Winterbone said: "After college I started working at Subway, I was promoted to a senior and then team leader but left in 2017.

"After Subway, I had no other job to go to, so I started my own business.

"My parents are both self-employed and I have always wanted my own business. It was a spur of the moment decision, I took what I loved and turned it into my business."

Rob Hodges, careers leader at Neatherd and Ella's former business studies teacher, said: "It's lovely to see a former student creating her own successful business."

