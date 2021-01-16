News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Several burst mains in town leave homes without water

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 11:44 AM January 16, 2021   
Anglia Water map of Sheringham

Large parts of Sheringham have low water pressure or no water at all due to several burst water mains in the area. - Credit: Anglia Water/Google Maps

Several burst water mains have left large parts of a north Norfolk town with low water pressure or no water at all.

Large parts of Sheringham are currently experiencing problems with their water supply due to "several burst water mains" which were reported to Anglia Water early this morning. (Saturday, January 16)

The disruption was originally due to end at midday but is now is estimated to last until 4pm.

Among the areas in the town affected are Woodland Rise West, Holway Road and The Turning, although other areas may also be impacted.

A message on Anglia Water's website states: "We're really sorry but some customers in Sheringham may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

"We're working to repair several burst mains in your area so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped.

"Our engineers are classed as key workers and are continuing to do their jobs to find and fix problems like this and get things back to normal. please don't worry, they're following the latest Government guidance and social distancing to keep you and themselves safe. They will only contact you face to face in an emergency.

Most Read

  1. 1 Londoners fined for travelling to stay at second home in Norfolk
  2. 2 Man in 20s dies and three hurt as Audi crashes into wall
  3. 3 Met Office warns of snow at weekend
  1. 4 Norfolk wakes up to snow with more expected to fall
  2. 5 Staff lose jobs at retailer Outfit with plans to close permanently
  3. 6 School shuts 20 minutes before opening time after staff Covid case
  4. 7 Boss locked out of own salon after Covid 'vigilantes' glue door shut
  5. 8 'Fighting every shift' - intensive care nurse's harrowing Covid video diary
  6. 9 'Extraordinary' outbreak of Covid in Norwich prison
  7. 10 Military personnel deployed to help N&N cope with Covid pressures

"Supplies are now expected to be restored by 4pm today."


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Senior staff member lifts lid on 'desperate' situation in N&N

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

The areas of Norfolk where Covid cases are now falling

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

'Beccles Mafia' reported to police for harassing elderly shoppers

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Seven lockdown rules that could change

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus