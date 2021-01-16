Several burst mains in town leave homes without water

Published: 11:44 AM January 16, 2021

Several burst water mains have left large parts of a north Norfolk town with low water pressure or no water at all.

Large parts of Sheringham are currently experiencing problems with their water supply due to "several burst water mains" which were reported to Anglia Water early this morning. (Saturday, January 16)

The disruption was originally due to end at midday but is now is estimated to last until 4pm.

Among the areas in the town affected are Woodland Rise West, Holway Road and The Turning, although other areas may also be impacted.

A message on Anglia Water's website states: "We're really sorry but some customers in Sheringham may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

"We're working to repair several burst mains in your area so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped.

"Our engineers are classed as key workers and are continuing to do their jobs to find and fix problems like this and get things back to normal. please don't worry, they're following the latest Government guidance and social distancing to keep you and themselves safe. They will only contact you face to face in an emergency.

"Supplies are now expected to be restored by 4pm today."



