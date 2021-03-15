News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Possible leak leaves homes with water pressure problems

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:43 AM March 15, 2021   
Some people in Thetford and Taverham, near Norwich, may be without water today (Monday, March 15) after two separate issues. - Credit: Matthew Usher

People living in two parts of Norfolk may have woken up this morning to low water pressure or none at all in their homes.

Anglian Water said some of its customers in Thetford have been affected.

The utility firm said it was "working hard to identify the cause" of the issue as of 8am on Monday, though they believe it may be due to a leak in the area.

Anglian Water said a suspected leak was affecting water supply to homes in Thetford this morning (Monday, March 15).

Anglian Water said a suspected leak was affecting water supply to homes in Thetford this morning (Monday, March 15). - Credit: Anglian Water

It added it would provide an update "as soon as we hear anything further from our team on the ground".

An estimated restoration time has not yet been provided.

Meanwhile, in Taverham, north-west of Norwich, a burst main has affected a small number of homes in and around Beech Avenue.

Those affected may have low water pressure or no water at all.

Anglian Water said a burst main was affecting water supply to homes in Taverham, near Norwich, this morning (Monday, March 15).

Anglian Water said a burst main was affecting water supply to homes in Taverham, near Norwich, this morning (Monday, March 15). - Credit: Anglian Water

Anglian Water said resolving the issue was "proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped".

It hopes to have supplies restored by midday on Monday.

