Possible leak leaves homes with water pressure problems
People living in two parts of Norfolk may have woken up this morning to low water pressure or none at all in their homes.
Anglian Water said some of its customers in Thetford have been affected.
The utility firm said it was "working hard to identify the cause" of the issue as of 8am on Monday, though they believe it may be due to a leak in the area.
It added it would provide an update "as soon as we hear anything further from our team on the ground".
An estimated restoration time has not yet been provided.
Meanwhile, in Taverham, north-west of Norwich, a burst main has affected a small number of homes in and around Beech Avenue.
Those affected may have low water pressure or no water at all.
Anglian Water said resolving the issue was "proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped".
It hopes to have supplies restored by midday on Monday.