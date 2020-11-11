Search

Lowestoft showcased in new Burberry advert

PUBLISHED: 12:12 11 November 2020

A busy south Lowestoft beach as thousands flocked to the east coast on the hottest day of the year. Picture: Mick Howes

A busy south Lowestoft beach as thousands flocked to the east coast on the hottest day of the year. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

A world famous fashion brand has unveiled a new advertising campaign – with a coastal town’s seafront featuring prominently.

Iconic British brand Burberry has showcased some of its latest collection in an advert that was partly filmed in Lowestoft.

The new two minute video on the Burberry YouTube Channel features the strapline: “It’s about that fearless spirit and imagination when pushing boundaries” from Italian designer Riccardo Tisci – the chief creative officer of Burberry Group.

Waterloo Road in Lowestoft, which features in the new Burberry advert. Picture: Google ImagesWaterloo Road in Lowestoft, which features in the new Burberry advert. Picture: Google Images

The advert, which has been made in collaboration with directors Megaforce, production company Riff Raff Films and was choreographed by (LA)Horde, recreates Gene Kelly’s “Singin’ in the Rain” with a modern take.

It shows four dancers dodging numerous ice blocks on Petticoat Lane in London as they wear various pieces from Burberry’s latest collection.

The quiet promenade in Lowestoft during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe quiet promenade in Lowestoft during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

As the quartet move out of the way of the falling blocks of ice, they dance through the capital to eventually reach Waterloo Road in Lowestoft as they arrive at the promenade.

One of the dancers then heads on the beach before making his way into the sea as the soundtrack – a cover of Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed’s classic song, with vocals from Dreya Mac – fades.

Waterloo Road, Lowestoft features on the new Burberry advert. Picture: Google ImagesWaterloo Road, Lowestoft features on the new Burberry advert. Picture: Google Images

An area of Lowestoft’s beach and seafront area was cordoned off for the filming of the advert, which took place on August 28.

With the first part of the advert filmed in London, the production company Riff Raff Films Ltd sent a letter to some residents in Lowestoft that stated the “upcoming filming” would take place “at the junction of Waterloo Road and The Promenade for a well-known brand.”

An area of beach was cordoned off between two groynes – opposite to The Hatfield Hotel and Claremont Pier – while filming on the sands took place.

It is understood that a cast and crew of around 50 people descended on Lowestoft for the filming two-and-a-half months ago.

During the filming, ‘marshals’ were in place along the promenade, with “Covid-19 protocols in place,” according to the production company.

After the unveiling of the new advert, and with the south Lowestoft seafront featuring so prominently, East Suffolk Council tweeted: “So proud to see Lowestoft featured in such a fantastic advert!”

