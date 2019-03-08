Grab your bat! Ping pong tables installed in town

A launch event will take place on September 21.

A table tennis tournament will bounce into Bungay as three ping pong tables are installed in the town.

Ping pong tables have been installed in Bungay.

The public tables are part of an initiative called Ping! which is run by Table Tennis England and the Most Active County partnership with Suffolk County Council.

The scheme hopes to make the sport more accessible and encourage the community to maintain good health.

The all-weather ping pong tables have been installed on the Old Grammar Lane play area, in Garden Close and on Meadow Road.

They have been installed on Old Grammar Lane, Garden Close and Meadow Road.

Sue Collins, Bungay mayor, said: "This is an excellent initiative and we're proud to be a part of it. The Ping! project really does provide a great opportunity for everyone in the community to come together in an informal setting and have some fun."

A launch event will be held on September 21 and spare bats and balls will be available from Bungay Town Council Offices.