Bungay gran remembered as beer festival raises thousands

Published: 10:15 AM October 4, 2021

Landlady Alison Nicholas of the Artichoke pub in Broome, with James Potter and the bench he has presented to the pub in memory of his wife, Jennie, at her favourite spot in the pub garden. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Thousands of pounds has been raised in memory of a much-loved Bungay woman with a beer festival on the first anniversary of her death.

Jennifer Potter died after being hit by a car crossing the A143 at Ditchingham on October 2, 2020, as she walked home from the Artichoke pub in Broome.

On Saturday, the pub welcomed punters back for its first post-lockdown beer festival in memory of the "dear customer".

Grandmother Jennifer Potter, who died after being hit by a car on the A143 at Ditchingham. - Credit: Courtesy of Jasmine Smith

Her husband James Potter said: "It was a great day, but very emotional.

"We were there from 12.30pm until 12.30am, with lots of people coming out and lots of money raised for charity.

You may also want to watch:

"We really had a great time in tragic circumstances, but it was what we wanted."

James Potter seated at the bench he has presented to the Artichoke pub in Broome in memory of his wife, Jennie, at her favourite spot in the pub garden. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The money raised during the weekend will go towards supporting cancer charities.

The 61-year-old was diagnosed with throat cancer in December 2006, and didn't receive the all clear until a month after marrying her husband in June 2007.

Mr Potter, who praised the support ahead of the event with local businesses and friends pledging raffle prizes, donated a bench to the pub in his wife's memory at her favourite spot in the garden.

He said: "We have raised over £2,000 so far but the figure is still growing because there's still beer to sell.

James Potter pours a beer from one of the casks at the Artichoke pub in Broome after the beer festival in memory of his wife, Jennie and which raised more than £2,000 for cancer charities. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"If she was looking down to see me sitting on the bench outside the pub, I think she would be very proud."

"She was the most beautiful and wonderful lady in the world.

"Yes, she was a grandmother, but she wasn't a grandmother in terms of anything else.

The Artichoke pub at Broome near Bungay. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"She was young at heart and full of life. We loved boating and sailing and going on holidays. She was the youngest person in the world and really was the life and soul.

"When the tragic event happened last year, about 150 people lined Broad Street for the funeral procession, which just proved how loved she was to so many people."

An inquest held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in July heard improved signage was to be installed on the road following Mrs Potter's death, with area coroner Jacqueline Lake concluding the mother-of-two died as a result of a road traffic collision.