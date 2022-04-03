Town's golf club raises £3,000 for Ukraine in just one week

Bungay Golf Club ladies members from left to right Yolie Dye, Stevie Goulter, Anne Smith, Julie Elden. - Credit: Bungay Golf Club

A town's golf club has pulled out all the stops by raising £3,000 in just one week to support aid efforts in Ukraine.

The money raised by Bungay and Waveney Valley Golf Club is to be donated to the British Red Cross DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The fundraiser was organised by the women’s section of the club but was fully supported by all the members.

The regular weekly women’s competition day was instead dedicated to the Support for Ukraine Fundraiser.

All competitors dressed in the blue and yellow, the country's national colours.

Members played with blue and yellow golf balls donated by the club's golf professional, and members wore a support for Ukraine pin badge made by a member of the club.

Players paid a minimum of £5 to enter the competition, which included the special Support for Ukraine playing kit.

Club members Hilary Mason, who organised the event, said: "Around the course we placed ‘penalty bunkers’ which incurred a minimum donation of £1.

"The clubhouse was decorated in blue and yellow, including table runners and sunflowers, and we served a traditional Ukrainian vegetable soup and bread after the match.

"Golf club members and local businesses donated a huge number of raffle prizes - tickets for which raised almost £700.

"For higher-value donations – which ranged from holiday cottages to free ear-wax removal, I kid you not, we held a ‘silent auction’ for a week."

Hilary said it was 'humbling' seeing the community come together to help with the cause.

She added: "It was a great turnout and great atmosphere on the day and I was humbled and grateful to see large parts of the Bungay community come out and support us.

"Many businesses also got involved and donated and this was great considering many have suffered as a result of Covid.

"We chose the British Red Cross because these are the workers on the frontline helping out with the war effort.

"As a former teacher and mother I hope the money raised will help families and children who are suffering as a result of the conflict.

"Seeing everyone come together as they did makes me proud to live in Bungay."