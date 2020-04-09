‘We got carried away’: Family takes rainbow challenge to next level

A family has taken the rainbow challenge to the next level after they got carried away and turned their whole house into a rainbow. Photo: Jasmine Webb

A family has taken the rainbow challenge to the next level after they ‘got carried away’ and turned their whole house into a rainbow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bricks Bricks

The rainbow challenge started as a way to spread hope through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with children encouraged to paint their own rainbow and put it in their windows to spread joy to passerbys.

But for one family in Bungay, that wasn’t enough and their whole house has become a giant rainbow spreading hope for the village.

Jasmine Webb and her partner Aaron Beales had their children take part by “doing the normal thing and putting a rainbow in our window”, but soon got carried away.

She said: “We saw someone had started doing their footpath different colours, and the kids started drawing on the wall with chalk, and we got carried away joining in.

Colourful bricks Colourful bricks

You may also want to watch:

“We kept at it, keeping them busy, and thought it would lighten up people’s faces - so we have now coloured in all the bricks at the front of our house.”

The project took hours as their children, William, who is 3, and Oliver, who is 2, sought the help of their neighbours (while social distancing) to turn the two houses into a giant rainbow.

Neighbours Lindsay and Jordan Goodings had their children, 5-year-old Lisa and 2-year-old Harlow join in, and the families have no plans to stop.

“We have had loads of people come and take photos, and it all took longer than I would care to admit, but the kids are already doing more colouring on the driveway,” Jasmine Webb said.

She added: “Someone said it made their day, so it’s nice to know we’re making a difference - it would be great for more people to come and see it.”

The house-turned-mural on Skinner’s View can be seen from the back of Garden Close, in Bungay, and the families hope more people come to see it.

“There is the police rainbow car, visiting homes that put these rainbows up, and we hope they come and pop by. It’s a great way to keep the kids busy and out in the sun.”