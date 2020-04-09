Search

Advanced search

‘We got carried away’: Family takes rainbow challenge to next level

PUBLISHED: 15:37 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:44 09 April 2020

A family has taken the rainbow challenge to the next level after they got carried away and turned their whole house into a rainbow. Photo: Jasmine Webb

A family has taken the rainbow challenge to the next level after they got carried away and turned their whole house into a rainbow. Photo: Jasmine Webb

A family has taken the rainbow challenge to the next level after they ‘got carried away’ and turned their whole house into a rainbow.

BricksBricks

The rainbow challenge started as a way to spread hope through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with children encouraged to paint their own rainbow and put it in their windows to spread joy to passerbys.

But for one family in Bungay, that wasn’t enough and their whole house has become a giant rainbow spreading hope for the village.

Jasmine Webb and her partner Aaron Beales had their children take part by “doing the normal thing and putting a rainbow in our window”, but soon got carried away.

She said: “We saw someone had started doing their footpath different colours, and the kids started drawing on the wall with chalk, and we got carried away joining in.

Colourful bricksColourful bricks

You may also want to watch:

“We kept at it, keeping them busy, and thought it would lighten up people’s faces - so we have now coloured in all the bricks at the front of our house.”

The project took hours as their children, William, who is 3, and Oliver, who is 2, sought the help of their neighbours (while social distancing) to turn the two houses into a giant rainbow.

Neighbours Lindsay and Jordan Goodings had their children, 5-year-old Lisa and 2-year-old Harlow join in, and the families have no plans to stop.

“We have had loads of people come and take photos, and it all took longer than I would care to admit, but the kids are already doing more colouring on the driveway,” Jasmine Webb said.

She added: “Someone said it made their day, so it’s nice to know we’re making a difference - it would be great for more people to come and see it.”

The house-turned-mural on Skinner’s View can be seen from the back of Garden Close, in Bungay, and the families hope more people come to see it.

“There is the police rainbow car, visiting homes that put these rainbows up, and we hope they come and pop by. It’s a great way to keep the kids busy and out in the sun.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

NHS worker hits out at used car dealer over faulty Mini

Marina and Jason Patchett. Photo: Jason Patchett

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Cancel your broadband’: Agent tells tenants rent is ‘priority’ despite coronavirus

Leo Nickolls (inset) said he was gobsmacked at the tone of the email from Martin & Co. Picture: Leo Nickolls/Google Images

Nine key questions on lockdown answered as three-week review nears

Police officers in Cromer making sure the public are keeping to social distancing guidelines Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Four guilty of breaching coronavirus laws after Sainsbury’s shoplifting

Four people have been found guilty of breaching coronavirus restrictions following theft from Sainsbury’s on the Hardwick Industrial Estate in King’s Lynn. Picture: Google

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Dog bites woman on bottom in park

Pakefield Park. PHOTO: Google Maps

Police chief pleads for public ‘to protect the NHS and save lives’ during bank holiday weekend

Police patrolled the promenade at Hunstanton beach last weekend as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘No Easter eggs’ - Foodbank’s plea for essential items as donations drop

Project manager at Norwich food bank Hannah Worsley. PHOTO: Nick Butcher
Drive 24