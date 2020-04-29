Search

Town’s community support efforts praised

PUBLISHED: 15:45 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:46 29 April 2020

A Bungay Emergency Community Support volunteer delivering shopping to a resident. PHOTO: BECS

A community support network set up to help local residents during the coronavirus pandemic has been praised as efforts continue.

Tony Dawes co-ordinating phone calls for Bungay Emergency Community Support scheme. PHOTO: BECSTony Dawes co-ordinating phone calls for Bungay Emergency Community Support scheme. PHOTO: BECS

The Bungay Emergency Community Support scheme (BECS) has seen more than 60 volunteers unite to help over 200 residents with shopping, collecting prescriptions and general enquiries.

Staffed by both councillors and volunteers from Bungay, the scheme has helped those in Bungay and surrounding villages who are unable to leave their homes at this time.

Bungay mayor Sue Collins said: “In such difficult times, it is wonderful to see so many volunteers coming together to support their neighbours and fellow residents.

“As a management team, we are working hard to ensure that no one is overlooked or missed during this crisis, so that all vulnerable residents are given the help they need to stay safe.”

A freephone number has been set up by Bungay Town Council on 0300 365 2955.

