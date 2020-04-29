Town’s community support efforts praised

A Bungay Emergency Community Support volunteer delivering shopping to a resident. PHOTO: BECS Archant

A community support network set up to help local residents during the coronavirus pandemic has been praised as efforts continue.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tony Dawes co-ordinating phone calls for Bungay Emergency Community Support scheme. PHOTO: BECS Tony Dawes co-ordinating phone calls for Bungay Emergency Community Support scheme. PHOTO: BECS

The Bungay Emergency Community Support scheme (BECS) has seen more than 60 volunteers unite to help over 200 residents with shopping, collecting prescriptions and general enquiries.

You may also want to watch:

Staffed by both councillors and volunteers from Bungay, the scheme has helped those in Bungay and surrounding villages who are unable to leave their homes at this time.

Bungay mayor Sue Collins said: “In such difficult times, it is wonderful to see so many volunteers coming together to support their neighbours and fellow residents.

“As a management team, we are working hard to ensure that no one is overlooked or missed during this crisis, so that all vulnerable residents are given the help they need to stay safe.”

A freephone number has been set up by Bungay Town Council on 0300 365 2955.