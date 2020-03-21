Search

Bungalow and outbuilding gutted by fierce blaze

PUBLISHED: 16:30 21 March 2020

A bungalow and outbuilding in Lakenheath were gutted by fire. Picture: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

A bungalow and outbuilding have been gutted by a fierce fire.

Two crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 12.28pm on Saturday following reports of a blaze at a property on Albert Rolph Drive in Lakenheath.

Firefighters from Brandon and Mildenhall discovered an outbuilding well alight and found the fire had spread to an adjacent bungalow.

The blaze had been brought under control by 1.58pm.

