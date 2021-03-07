National Trust defends felling of 100-year-old trees in historic woods

Published: 6:00 AM March 7, 2021

Aidan Collins at Bullfer Grove, where the National Trust has felled ash trees. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

The National Trust is in the firing line for felling 50 ash trees in a historic woodland in north Norfolk.

But the trust, which owns the Bullfer Grove site near Thursford, said the 100-year-old trees had to be cut down because of ash dieback, a disease which is expected to wipe out most of the UK's ash trees over the next three decades.

Aidan Collins, from East Rudham, who has been visiting the woods for years, said that while some of the ash trees showed signs of dieback, others seemed perfectly healthy.

He said: "It seems like it would be okay if there was a dangerous tree near a path, but they have cut down every single ash tree there. The woods are a tragic sight now, it’s truly heart-breaking."

But a trust spokesperson said that as well as ash dieback, the trees had been damaged in a storm in autumn last year.

The spokesman said: "We only fell or remove trees of this type that pose a direct risk to public health and safety. Those that don’t we leave to decay and decompose to act as natural homes for wildlife.

"The team has also been thinning a number of beech trees to allow light into the understory, promoting the floral diversity that already exists there, such as bluebells. The bluebells and other ground flora will recover and in the long term be much more vigorous leading to a more diverse and beautiful wood."

The spokesman said some of the wood would be sold but "a lot of it" would be left as deadwood, to provide nutrients and shelter for woodland species.

But Mr Collins said it would have been better for the environment if all of the ash had been left there to rot on the ground.

He said: "There will be no ash left to monitor progression in resistance to ash dieback. Why take timber away if it's disease management?"

Mr Collins said he he also objected to the use of large machines to cut down the trees, as they had caused some extra damage, and described the felling as "insensitive management" because of the size and type of woodland.

The woodland is open to the public.

