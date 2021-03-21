Published: 9:30 AM March 21, 2021

Sunday March 21 is Census 2021 day - the date which information recorded in this year's survey must be based on.

Since the beginning of March every household in England and Wales has been able to fill in their form for the census, which takes place every 10 years.

For the first time this year the onus is on filling the form in online with at least 75% of the UK expected to do so. It is hoped that most people will fill in their form today as the data recorded must be based on your circumstances on March 21, 2021.

Blickling Hall was lit up with purple light to mark Census 2021 - Credit: Sebastian Billing

Information recorded in Census 2021 is used to help not only local authorities but organisations like charities and not-for-profit organisations to help evidence funding bids and the need for support services.

It is compulsory to complete your census form, failing to do could put you at risk of a £1,000 fine.

Over the weekend buildings across Norfolk including Norwich Castle, King's Lynn Town Hall and Blickling Hall have been lit up in purple, the Census 2021 colour, to mark the date and remind people that they need to fill in their data on Sunday, March 21.

King's Lynn Town Hall lit up in purple to mark Census 2021 - Credit: Paul Walmsley

From Monday, March 22, field staff will be out in the community following up any households who have not complete the information. They will all be easy to identify with Census 2021 branding and will operate within government Covid guidelines.

This year's survey includes new questions on sexual orientation, gender identity and military history.

For more information: Watch videos, receive guidance, see how to get help, order a new code or paper copy and find out the helpline number at www.census.gov.uk/help