Budgens in Holt engulfed by huge fire

Hundreds of shocked residents have gathered in the streets to watch in disbelief as Holt’s Budgens supermarket has gone up in flames.

The Kerridge Way store, owned by Bakers and Larners, is fully alight, with fire ripping through the building and thick black smoke billowing high into the air.

Jono Read, an eye-witness, said: “It’s massive. The smoke can be seen in Baconsthorpe.

“Black smoke is over the whole of holt and ash is falling down. The whole town is out, looking to see what has happened.

“Everybody is in disbelief. This is a central part of Holt, and one of its main employers.”

Eight fire crews from across north Norfolk have been called to deal with the blaze, which was reported at 9.15pm.

Appliances and firefighters from Holt, Sheringham, Cromer, Fakenham, Wells, Aylsham, Reepham and Mundesley are at the scene.

A hydraulic high platform ladder appliance is also in operation as firefighters seek to dampen the fire from above.

The store was closed at the time. Normally open until 8pm, it is currently closing early at 6pm through the coronavirus crisis.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: “We are currently attending a building fire in Kerridge Way, Holt. Local residents are requested to keep windows and doors closed and remain clear of the area.”

