Budge the Cathedral cat recovering from broken pelvis

PUBLISHED: 09:22 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:22 16 April 2019

Budge the cat has made Norwich Cathedral his home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Budge the cat has made Norwich Cathedral his home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

He’s a familiar face around Norwich Cathedral, but his presence over the last few days has been sorely missed.

The Dean of Norwich Cathedral, Jane Hedges, with Budge the cat, who has made Norwich Cathedral his home. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe Dean of Norwich Cathedral, Jane Hedges, with Budge the cat, who has made Norwich Cathedral his home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Budge the cat, who has been part of the Cathedral family since he wandered into the 2018 Good Friday service, has spent the last few days away from his usual haunts.

Instead, the popular cat, who has garnered a supportive social media following since he joined Twitter in September, has spent the last week at home recovering from a fractured pelvis.

Explaining his absence, on Tuesday, April 9, the @budgeofNorwich Twitter account posted: “Unfortunately I've had an accident today and won't be able to be @Nrw_Cathedral for some time.

“I will need a few weeks recuperation with my mum, but will miss you all. Please pray for my swift recovery x.”

Following the post, get well soon messages and supportive meows flooded in on Twitter, with Budge being wished a swift recovery from his many social media followers.

Chiltern Cats Protection tweeted: “Wishing you a speedy recovery, little one”, Clare Worden, tweeted: “Oh no! Sorry to hear this x speedy recovery and in the meantime lots of rest” and Alice Francis added: “ We will miss you about the Close. Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Lindsey Rix, Budge's owner, confirmed he had suffered a fractured pelvis but that he was on the road to recovery, albeit still quite unwell at the moment.

She said: “He will need to stay in a confined space at home for six weeks in order for him to recover,

Budge the cat has made Norwich Cathedral his home. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodBudge the cat has made Norwich Cathedral his home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

“Thankfully over the last week he has got his appetite back, and seems to be in less pain, but is clearly missing the cathedral and his friends greatly.

“I know they are missing him too, and can't wait for him to be back!”

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Revd Jane Hedges, said: “Budge has become part of the family here at Norwich Cathedral and we are very much missing his daily visits.

We're pleased to hear that Budge seems to be on the mend and hope to see him back at the cathedral soon.”

