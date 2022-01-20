£1,000 reward offered to anyone who can help bring home missing dog

Connor Rodwell, a firefighter from Loddon, is offering a £1,000 reward to anyone who can help bring home his dog Buddy who has been missing since Sunday, January 16. - Credit: Connor Rodwell

A £1,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can help bring home a beloved pet which has been missing for four days.

Buddy the Patterdale Terrier bolted from his home in Oak Avenue in Loddon, on Sunday, January 16, as his owner Connor Rodwell opened the front door.

The pup was later seen on Sunday in the neighbouring village of Chedgrave running in the direction of Pits Lane - but has not been spotted since.

Mr Rodwell, who is a firefighter in Loddon, said: “I came in the front door and he bolted out which is unlike him. I have never seen him run so quick. It happened in a flash.

“We followed him down to the local boat yard but we lost him.

“I’m really worried for him. If he has ever got out before he has always stayed in the area, but this time he has just vanished. I really want him home, he means a lot to me."

Buddy is two years old and is tan and black in colour.

He is microchipped and wearing a distinctive blue and white colour with a red tag.

Despite search efforts in surrounding villages, Mr Rodwell said they have had no luck.

He is now is appealing for people to keep an eye out for him and for anyone who can provide information which leads to Buddy’s safe return home there will be an £1,000 reward.

“He is really friendly and not aggressive at all,” said the 25-year-old. “If someone made a fuss he would probably come over.

“If he comes up to someone, they could try and catch him. If not, they should call me straight away and let me know where he is.

“The last search was this morning in a woodland by the footpath.

“There have been a couple of people who think they have seen a dog running around in the next village over.

“Our main focus has been Chedgrave, Hardley and Langley - but he could be anywhere."

Local authorities and local dog kennels have also been made aware of Buddy’s disappearance.

Anyone with information should contact Mr Rodwell directly on 07596743627.

