Further details of the Queen's funeral released

The Queen will lie in state until her funeral on Monday - Credit: PA

Further details of the Queen's funeral and the days following have been released by Buckingham Palace.

Two thousand people including world leaders and foreign royals will gather at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, September 19, for the final farewell to the nation’s longest reigning monarch.

The later committal service at 4pm in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle will be attended by some 800 people, including members of the Queen’s Household and Windsor estate staff.

After the funeral, the King and members of the royal family will walk behind the Queen’s coffin to Wellington Arch when it leaves Westminster Abbey, before it is driven to Windsor on the state hearse.

The Queen will be interred with the Duke of Edinburgh in King George VI’s Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in a private service at 7.30pm on Monday.

The burial service conducted by the Dean of Windsor and attended by the King and royals will remain entirely private as a “deeply personal family occasion”.

The Duke of Norfolk, who is in charge of the historic occasion, said: “The events of recent days are a reminder of the strength of our Constitution, a system of government, which in so many ways is the envy of the world.

“The Queen held a unique and timeless position in all our lives. This has been felt more keenly over the past few days as the world comes to terms with her demise.

“Her Majesty’s passing has left many people across many continents with a profound sense of loss.

“The respect, admiration and affection in which the Queen was held make our task both humbling and daunting. An honour and a great responsibility.

“It is our aim and belief that the state funeral and events of the next few days will unite people across the globe and resonate with people of all faiths, whilst fulfilling Her Majesty and her family’s wishes to pay a fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign.”