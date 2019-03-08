Brothers battle sleep deprivation on non-stop 98-mile walk in memory of their sister

Brothers Lee Edwards and Barry Edwards walked 98 miles from Canvey Island to Downham Market in their sister's memory. Picture: Michele Edwards Archant

A family who were left devastated over the loss of their 33-year-old sister, battled exhaustion to walk 34 hours in her memory.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lee Edwards and Barry Edwards walked from Canvey Island to Downham Market in 34 hours. Picture: Michele Edwards Lee Edwards and Barry Edwards walked from Canvey Island to Downham Market in 34 hours. Picture: Michele Edwards

Hannah Edwards died nine days before her 34th birthday after suffering an epileptic fit on October 16, 2018 which caused her to hit her head on the kitchen counter resulting in severe bleeding in her brain.

Miss Edwards, who was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of 17, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn but later died.

Her family completed a sponsored 98-mile walk in her memory to raise awareness of the condition and funds for the Epilepsy Society.

Brothers Lee Edwards and Barry Edwards set off from Canvey Island in Essex at 8am on Friday, October 18 and arrived in Downham Market 34 hours later at 4pm on Saturday, October 19.

Hannah Edwards' family and friends are raising funds for the Epilepsy Society. Picture: Michele Edwards Hannah Edwards' family and friends are raising funds for the Epilepsy Society. Picture: Michele Edwards

The brothers' dad, wives, children and friends joined them at Stoke Ferry for the last few miles to Downham Market.

Michele Edwards, Hannah's mum, said: "I'm so proud of them, they managed it and got there. They were a bit behind what they had planned but completed it in 34 hours.

"It was very emotional, I was worried for them, I just don't know how they've done it. They're so worn out.

"When they first told us they were planning to do this we thought they were mad, especially when they said they weren't going to stop.

Family and friends joined the walk in Hannah's memory and to raise awareness of Epilepsy. Picture: Michele Edwards Family and friends joined the walk in Hannah's memory and to raise awareness of Epilepsy. Picture: Michele Edwards

You may also want to watch:

"They've really felt the wear and tear of the walk. They've got blisters, joint pains and also sleep deprivation as they did not sleep at all. But as a mum I'm just so proud of them."

Miss Edwards, who worked at AT Johnson as a sales assistant, was well known in the town.

The 55-year-old said: "Even the deputy mayor said she knew Hannah. Hannah wasn't someone you could forget, everyone she met would remember her."

Lee Edwards and Barry Edwards walked in their sisters memory with the support of their family and friends. Picture: Michele Edwards Lee Edwards and Barry Edwards walked in their sisters memory with the support of their family and friends. Picture: Michele Edwards

A total of £3,500 has been raised so far, with a golf match set to take place at Denver Golf Club on Friday, October 25 - the day of Hannah's birthday.

Mrs Edwards said: "I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who supported us. We're just amazed and honoured by what people have raised for us."

Reeds, AT Johnson and Denver Golf Club are collecting money for the Epilepsy Society.