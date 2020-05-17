Search

Advanced search

Brothers dig First World War trench in their garden

PUBLISHED: 11:24 17 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 17 May 2020

Ethan and Reuben Harvey pictured with two of their many 1940s biccyles which they keep in their shed. Picture: Ethan Harvey

Ethan and Reuben Harvey pictured with two of their many 1940s biccyles which they keep in their shed. Picture: Ethan Harvey

Archant

A First World War trench is not a common landscaping choice for a suburban garden but for two brothers from Norwich, it is where they have been spending a lot of their time during lockdown.

Ethan and Reuben Harvey have been filming short historical videos during lockdown. Picture: Ethan HarveyEthan and Reuben Harvey have been filming short historical videos during lockdown. Picture: Ethan Harvey

Ethan Harvey, 20, and Reuben Harvey, 17, from Thorpe St Andrew, otherwise known as The History Boys, have been filling their time by creating and sharing historical videos bringing the First and Second World War to life.

Donning full military uniform and using real artefacts the pair have covered everything from trench warfare to the home guard and the French resistance.

The brothers, who would normally be found attending 1940s events and running history workshops in schools and Scout groups across Norfolk, began making the videos when the coronavirus pandemic saw many of their scheduled appearances cancelled or postponed.

Ethan Harvey, 20, a student at York University, said: “Most of the Living History events that we were going to in April and May were being cancelled and we wanted to continue with the teaching, so we put the videos together with the idea that now the schools have closed the videos could give children something to watch which was a bit different.”

Ethan and Reuben Harvey have built a First Wold War trench in their garden. Picture: Ethan HarveyEthan and Reuben Harvey have built a First Wold War trench in their garden. Picture: Ethan Harvey

You may also want to watch:

Mr Harvey said he and his brother’s interest in collecting militaria began in 2013, when the pair started attending 1940s events and set up the Living History Group.

Since then the pair have dug a trench in their back garden, converted the attic into a museum and collected dozens of artefacts.

Mr Harvey said the pair primarily focussed on the First and Second World War: “In our family we have got a few Second World War veterans. Our grandmother was in the Land Army during the war and married an Italian prisoner of war.”

Ethan and Rueben Harvey who have been have been filling their time during lockdown by creating and sharing historical videos bringing the First and Second World Wars back to life. Picture: Ethan HarveyEthan and Rueben Harvey who have been have been filling their time during lockdown by creating and sharing historical videos bringing the First and Second World Wars back to life. Picture: Ethan Harvey

Mr Harvey said: “We do it to keep alive the memories of those who did it for real and as an act of remembrance. Really just to focus and commemorate and keep the memories alive.”

• Ethan and Reuben’s videos can be found via searching “Ethan Reuben” on Facebook

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police break up bikers during patrol of Hunstanton seafront

PC Francine Heath, PC Glenn Barnes and Sgt Jennifer Hills on patrol in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Lucky player scoops £30,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £30,000 cheque for the winner in Thetford. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

‘People are so confused’ - Calls for lockdown clarity with beaches ‘very quiet’

Lowestoft on Saturday, May 16. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Lockdown watch: how is it going in Cromer, Sheringham and Wells?

Small groups of people enjoying the sunshine in Cromer along with a number of surfers in the sea. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

‘I counted 50 pellet wounds’: owner of shot cat tells of horror

White Toes was shot in the face with a shotgun, leaving more than 50 pellets riddled in his eyes, lungs, head, and neck Photo: Janet Norman-Philips

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Police called to Norfolk tip after man blocks entrance

Police were called to an incident at the King's Lynn Recycling Centre in Saddlebow. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lucky player scoops £30,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £30,000 cheque for the winner in Thetford. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Two people arrested after fight in Norwich

Two people were arrested following a fight in Copenhagen Way in Norwich. Picture: Google

Police break up bikers during patrol of Hunstanton seafront

PC Francine Heath, PC Glenn Barnes and Sgt Jennifer Hills on patrol in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

‘I counted 50 pellet wounds’: owner of shot cat tells of horror

White Toes was shot in the face with a shotgun, leaving more than 50 pellets riddled in his eyes, lungs, head, and neck Photo: Janet Norman-Philips

What might our shops look like when we can go into them?

Norwich city centre during Covid-19 lockdown - John Lewis. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24