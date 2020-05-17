Brothers dig First World War trench in their garden

Ethan and Reuben Harvey pictured with two of their many 1940s biccyles which they keep in their shed. Picture: Ethan Harvey Archant

A First World War trench is not a common landscaping choice for a suburban garden but for two brothers from Norwich, it is where they have been spending a lot of their time during lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ethan and Reuben Harvey have been filming short historical videos during lockdown. Picture: Ethan Harvey Ethan and Reuben Harvey have been filming short historical videos during lockdown. Picture: Ethan Harvey

Ethan Harvey, 20, and Reuben Harvey, 17, from Thorpe St Andrew, otherwise known as The History Boys, have been filling their time by creating and sharing historical videos bringing the First and Second World War to life.

Donning full military uniform and using real artefacts the pair have covered everything from trench warfare to the home guard and the French resistance.

The brothers, who would normally be found attending 1940s events and running history workshops in schools and Scout groups across Norfolk, began making the videos when the coronavirus pandemic saw many of their scheduled appearances cancelled or postponed.

Ethan Harvey, 20, a student at York University, said: “Most of the Living History events that we were going to in April and May were being cancelled and we wanted to continue with the teaching, so we put the videos together with the idea that now the schools have closed the videos could give children something to watch which was a bit different.”

Ethan and Reuben Harvey have built a First Wold War trench in their garden. Picture: Ethan Harvey Ethan and Reuben Harvey have built a First Wold War trench in their garden. Picture: Ethan Harvey

You may also want to watch:

Mr Harvey said he and his brother’s interest in collecting militaria began in 2013, when the pair started attending 1940s events and set up the Living History Group.

Since then the pair have dug a trench in their back garden, converted the attic into a museum and collected dozens of artefacts.

Mr Harvey said the pair primarily focussed on the First and Second World War: “In our family we have got a few Second World War veterans. Our grandmother was in the Land Army during the war and married an Italian prisoner of war.”

Ethan and Rueben Harvey who have been have been filling their time during lockdown by creating and sharing historical videos bringing the First and Second World Wars back to life. Picture: Ethan Harvey Ethan and Rueben Harvey who have been have been filling their time during lockdown by creating and sharing historical videos bringing the First and Second World Wars back to life. Picture: Ethan Harvey

Mr Harvey said: “We do it to keep alive the memories of those who did it for real and as an act of remembrance. Really just to focus and commemorate and keep the memories alive.”

• Ethan and Reuben’s videos can be found via searching “Ethan Reuben” on Facebook