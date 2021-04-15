Norfolk boys brave cold to raise £1,000 in memory of family member

Published: 10:49 AM April 15, 2021

Inspired by youngster Max Woosey, who camped out in his tent for a year, four Norfolk boys from Colkirk camped out for seven nights in their garden over Easter, as part of the “Max’s Big Campout” to raise money for a rare cancer charity. - Credit: Williams Family

Four Norfolk brothers camped outside in heavy rain and high winds to raise money in memory of their first cousin once removed.

Inspired by youngster Max Woosey, who camped out in his tent for a year, four Norfolk boys from Colkirk camped out for seven nights in their garden over Easter, as part of the “Max’s Big Campout” to raise money for a rare cancer charity. - Credit: Williams Family

Inspired by youngster Max Woosey, who camped out in his tent for a year, four Norfolk boys from Colkirk camped out for seven nights in their garden over Easter, as part of the “Max’s Big Campout” to raise money for a rare cancer charity.

The Williams boys, Rory, 11, Reece, eight, and Joel, six, who attend the DNEAT Brisley Church of England Primary Academy, and Ethan,13, who attends Fakenham High School were all inspired to camp out, but couldn’t have chosen a chillier or windier week to do it.

The boys decided to raise money for Sarcoma UK after their mum’s cousin and goddaughter Phoebe died in January 2019 at the age of 24 following a yearlong battle with retroperitoneal sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

Jo Williams, mother of the boys said: “We had a mixed bag of weather so I was a bit uncertain whether the tents would be there from the high winds in the morning.

Inspired by youngster Max Woosey, who camped out in his tent for a year, four Norfolk boys from Colkirk camped out for seven nights in their garden over Easter, as part of the “Max’s Big Campout” to raise money for a rare cancer charity. - Credit: Williams Family

You may also want to watch:

"They slept on top of the trampoline for three nights out of the seven, one night in the playhouse and then in the tent, they loved it and enjoyed it very much!”

The family originally set a fundraising target of £250 but had to move it to £1,000 after a rush of donations. The total currently stands at £1,220.

Mrs Williams said:“We’ve been amazed at the amount of money they have raised and thank everyone for being so generous.

"They [the boys] certainly earned their Easter eggs and our family is very proud of them.”

Mr Jo Kerkham, head of school at Brisley Church of England Primary Academy said: “Reece told me how he had enjoyed playing caterpillars in their sleeping bags, Joel explained how proud he is of his achievements and Rory said that when it rained they still stayed outside.

"We are incredibly proud of the boys, they showed great resilience and a ‘can-do!’ attitude.”

To find out more about the fundraiser or to donate, visit the Go Fund Me page.