News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

How 13-year-old Brooke was able to get back on a bike

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 11:20 AM March 20, 2021   
Brooke Sprawling, 13, who lives in Swanton Morley with her mum and older brother, on her brand new trike

Brooke Sprawling, 13, who lives in Swanton Morley with her mum and older brother, on her brand new trike - Credit: Justine Sprawling

A 13-year-old girl with mobility issues has taken back her independence after receiving a modified trike following a vital grant.

Brooke Sprawling, aged 12, who will be getting a new trike after charity grants.Picture: Justine Spr

Brooke Sprawling, aged 12, who will be getting a new trike after charity grants.Picture: Justine Sprawling - Credit: Archant

Brooke Sprawling, 13, who lives in Swanton Morley, near Dereham, with her mum and older brother, has a rare childhood disease called Ataxia-telangiectasia which limits her movement.

Last year the family was awarded a £1,000 grant from Children Today Charitable Trust along with money from further charities to pay for the £3,587 trike.

Now, Brooke has received her modified trike and according to her mother, Justine Sprawling she "loves it" and has been on it almost every day since receiving it.

Brooke Sprawling, 13, who lives in Swanton Morley with her mum and older brother, on her brand new trike

Brooke Sprawling, 13, who lives in Swanton Morley with her mum and older brother, on her brand new trike - Credit: Justine Sprawling

She said: "She absolutely loves it and is enjoying being able to get out and about and getting exercise.

You may also want to watch:

"Her big brother Caleb has come out with us a few times and she loves trying to catch him up!"

The youngster uses a walking frame and an electric wheelchair to get around and is unable to stand up unsupported.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Not worth the risk' - farming family quits sugar beet after 100 years
  2. 2 Historic village pub with shop and holiday lets for sale or rent
  3. 3 Great Yarmouth man found guilty of murder
  1. 4 Peaky Blinders star tries gelato as movie filming hits Norwich
  2. 5 Health officials 'keeping sharp eye' on small rises in Covid cases
  3. 6 Should Norwich be more like Ipswich?
  4. 7 How will 1,700 planned new homes change Norwich suburb?
  5. 8 Moorings at Broads landmark blocked off amid safety fears
  6. 9 Residents fear community will not cope with 1,700 new homes

Despite her mobility issues, she lives an active life and takes part in horse riding, sit skiing, and swimming.

The family of 12-year-old Brooke Sprawling, who was diagnosed with a genetic disorder, are helping t

The family of 12-year-old Brooke Sprawling, who was diagnosed with a genetic disorder, are helping to raise awareness as part of an annual fundraiser Jeans for Genes - which celebrates its 25th anniversary this week. Picture: AT SOCIETY - Credit: Picture: AT SOCIETY

Before receiving the Tomcat trike, Brooke was desperate to get back to cycling after growing out of her old one when she was seven.

Her mum said: “They’ve got bikes at her school but there’s nothing that she can ride so I thought if I can get her one for home, we can go around the village or put it in the car and take it out somewhere with us.”

The trike, which is specially adapted to fit Brooke, enables her to not only enjoy more outdoor adventures but the movement required to pedal with her legs will help her physical rehabilitation, assisting in easing her muscles from stiffening, a common trait of her condition.

When asked about how she felt to be back on her bike, Brooke said: "I am so happy to be able to get out and about on my new trike, especially now the weather is getting better!"

Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Scaffolder Michael Black (inset), who blocked residents' windows in a dispute with landlords

Scaffolder blocks tenants' windows in stand-off with landlord

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Google Maps image of A149

Man dies after car collides with tree on A149

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
An e-fit image of the man sought by police in connection with a rape at Great Ryburgh. 

Video

E-fit issued of man suspected of raping teenager near old rail track

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
RING footage

Video

Woman 'unsettled' by doorbell footage of man staring into her home

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus