How 13-year-old Brooke was able to get back on a bike

Published: 11:20 AM March 20, 2021

Brooke Sprawling, 13, who lives in Swanton Morley with her mum and older brother, on her brand new trike - Credit: Justine Sprawling

A 13-year-old girl with mobility issues has taken back her independence after receiving a modified trike following a vital grant.

Brooke Sprawling, 13, who lives in Swanton Morley, near Dereham, with her mum and older brother, has a rare childhood disease called Ataxia-telangiectasia which limits her movement.

Last year the family was awarded a £1,000 grant from Children Today Charitable Trust along with money from further charities to pay for the £3,587 trike.

Now, Brooke has received her modified trike and according to her mother, Justine Sprawling she "loves it" and has been on it almost every day since receiving it.

She said: "She absolutely loves it and is enjoying being able to get out and about and getting exercise.

"Her big brother Caleb has come out with us a few times and she loves trying to catch him up!"

The youngster uses a walking frame and an electric wheelchair to get around and is unable to stand up unsupported.

Despite her mobility issues, she lives an active life and takes part in horse riding, sit skiing, and swimming.

Before receiving the Tomcat trike, Brooke was desperate to get back to cycling after growing out of her old one when she was seven.

Her mum said: “They’ve got bikes at her school but there’s nothing that she can ride so I thought if I can get her one for home, we can go around the village or put it in the car and take it out somewhere with us.”

The trike, which is specially adapted to fit Brooke, enables her to not only enjoy more outdoor adventures but the movement required to pedal with her legs will help her physical rehabilitation, assisting in easing her muscles from stiffening, a common trait of her condition.

When asked about how she felt to be back on her bike, Brooke said: "I am so happy to be able to get out and about on my new trike, especially now the weather is getting better!"