New National Parks role for the Broads Authority agreed

Broads Authority Chief Executive John Packman. Picture Andrew Stone Archant

The Broads Authority (BA) has agreed to take on a new responsibility as part of its relationship with the country’s National Parks.

From this year, the BA will act as the mouth piece for all of the UK’s National Parks, after agreeing to house the communications services of them at its Norwich headquarters.

The move will see the BA’s current team taking on an additional two members of staff - which will be jointly funded by the 15 members of the National Park family.

John Packman, BA chief executive, said it would help promote the Broads on a national level.

He said: “This is adding a really strong feather to our bow and is something we have worked extremely hard to make happen.”

At a full meeting of the authority, members voted in favour of pressing ahead with the plans.

At the same meeting, members also voted to adopt the new Wroxham Neighbourhood Plan, after it was supported by residents at a referendum.