Search

Advanced search

Housing boss rolls up sleeves to support cleaning programme

PUBLISHED: 08:23 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:23 10 April 2020

Broadland Housing Association chief executive Michael Newey sanitising at York Place in Dereham. Picture: Broadland Housing

Broadland Housing Association chief executive Michael Newey sanitising at York Place in Dereham. Picture: Broadland Housing

Archant

A housing boss is proving that actions speak louder than words by incorporating cleaning duties into his working week.

Michael Newey, chief executive at Broadland Housing Association, is joining other members of his team to ensure that ‘touch points’ in communal areas at the association’s sheltered housing schemes are sanitised daily during the coronavirus crisis.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Newey reported for duty at York Place, a sheltered scheme of 48 homes in Dereham, where he received his training and induction.

He said: “These are extraordinary times, and we are starting to find the new normal.

“Our number one priority has to be to protect our tenants, and especially the most vulnerable tenants, and that means we all have to lend a hand to do what needs to be done.

He will join redeployed repairs staff, managers and other directors in undertaking the vital regular sanitisation duty for the duration of the crisis.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

‘Never seen it so busy’ - Coastal path section closed by caravan park

The Norfolk Coastal Path at West Runton. A section of the path nearby was closed by Laburnum Caravan Park. Picture: Archant

A11 shut after lorry crashes through central reservation

Part of the A11 near Attleborough has been shut after a lorry crashed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Armed police block road amid ongoing incident

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook

Value retailer forced to close by crisis donates all stock to local non-profits

A discount retailer chain which was forced to close all 26 of its stores because of the coronavirus crisis is donating stock to non-profit groups. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Never seen it so busy’ - Coastal path section closed by caravan park

The Norfolk Coastal Path at West Runton. A section of the path nearby was closed by Laburnum Caravan Park. Picture: Archant

A11 shut after lorry crashes through central reservation

Part of the A11 near Attleborough has been shut after a lorry crashed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Marketing director, 58, suspected to have died from coronavirus, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Win a family ticket to ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure with our creative competition

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Housing boss rolls up sleeves to support cleaning programme

Broadland Housing Association chief executive Michael Newey sanitising at York Place in Dereham. Picture: Broadland Housing
Drive 24