Housing boss rolls up sleeves to support cleaning programme
PUBLISHED: 08:23 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:23 10 April 2020
Archant
A housing boss is proving that actions speak louder than words by incorporating cleaning duties into his working week.
Michael Newey, chief executive at Broadland Housing Association, is joining other members of his team to ensure that ‘touch points’ in communal areas at the association’s sheltered housing schemes are sanitised daily during the coronavirus crisis.
Mr Newey reported for duty at York Place, a sheltered scheme of 48 homes in Dereham, where he received his training and induction.
He said: “These are extraordinary times, and we are starting to find the new normal.
“Our number one priority has to be to protect our tenants, and especially the most vulnerable tenants, and that means we all have to lend a hand to do what needs to be done.
He will join redeployed repairs staff, managers and other directors in undertaking the vital regular sanitisation duty for the duration of the crisis.
