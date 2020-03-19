Elderly and vulnerable urged to ‘be aware’ of British Red Cross ‘scam’

A warning has gone out to householders following reports of scammers targeting elderly and vulnerable people during the continuing coronavirus crisis.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning after there have been reports in the county of people “pretending to be from British Red Cross.”

They have reportedly been knocking on the doors of elderly and vulnerable people and then “taking their money to do shopping” before never returning.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards page said: “There have been reports in Suffolk of people pretending to be from the British Red Cross, knocking on the doors of elderly and vulnerable individuals, taking their money to do shopping – and then not returning.

“If approached, do not deal with them and report to us on 0808 223 1133 or Suffolk Police on 101.

“There have also been reports that cards are being put through doors with the British Red Cross branding, offering help.

“British Red Cross are not utilising a postcard system currently in connection to Covid-19 and any distribution of these cards locally needs to be reported to us via 0808 223 1133.

“Please share and make sure your neighbours and any elderly/vulnerable relatives are aware.”