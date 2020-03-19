Search

Advanced search

Elderly and vulnerable urged to ‘be aware’ of British Red Cross ‘scam’

PUBLISHED: 15:26 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 19 March 2020

Trading Standards has issued a warning over rogue doorstep calls. CREDIT: Edward Bock, Getty Images/Hemera.

Trading Standards has issued a warning over rogue doorstep calls. CREDIT: Edward Bock, Getty Images/Hemera.

Archant

A warning has gone out to householders following reports of scammers targeting elderly and vulnerable people during the continuing coronavirus crisis.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning after there have been reports in the county of people “pretending to be from British Red Cross.”

They have reportedly been knocking on the doors of elderly and vulnerable people and then “taking their money to do shopping” before never returning.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards page said: “There have been reports in Suffolk of people pretending to be from the British Red Cross, knocking on the doors of elderly and vulnerable individuals, taking their money to do shopping – and then not returning.

“If approached, do not deal with them and report to us on 0808 223 1133 or Suffolk Police on 101.

“There have also been reports that cards are being put through doors with the British Red Cross branding, offering help.

“British Red Cross are not utilising a postcard system currently in connection to Covid-19 and any distribution of these cards locally needs to be reported to us via 0808 223 1133.

“Please share and make sure your neighbours and any elderly/vulnerable relatives are aware.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

‘This could change it all’: Norwich scientists developing home coronavirus test kit

Iceni Diagnostics is beginning development of a coronavirus test. Pictured is chief executive Professor Rob Field with a test similar to the format the coronavirus test will be. Picture: Iceni Diagnostics

‘Giant’ of a man celebrated as Holt says goodbye to George Cushing

A steam engine leads the funeral procession of George Cushing through Holt to St Andrew the Apostle. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ideas for things to do during self-isolation

10 Things to do at home during self isolation. Make fun games using Loo Roll Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Why shutting schools would be a disaster for children, parents and the economy

Prime minister Boris Johnson appears ready to force the closure of schools in Norfolk and Suffolk. But is that the best move? Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Restaurant offers discount for toilet paper amid coronavirus

If customers bring in a toilet roll at The Station Smokehouse they will get money off the entire bill. Picture: Tim Ridley

City’s Premier League shutdown extended to April 30

Daniel Farke's Norwich City await further developments before they know when the Premier League will resume Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘This could change it all’: Norwich scientists developing home coronavirus test kit

Iceni Diagnostics is beginning development of a coronavirus test. Pictured is chief executive Professor Rob Field with a test similar to the format the coronavirus test will be. Picture: Iceni Diagnostics

‘Giant’ of a man celebrated as Holt says goodbye to George Cushing

A steam engine leads the funeral procession of George Cushing through Holt to St Andrew the Apostle. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24