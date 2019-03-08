Video

WATCH: See inside Norfolk's pub of the year

A 300-year-old pub in the heart of Norfolk has been crowned as the county's very best.

The Brisley Bell won Pub of the Year at Monday evening's Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards, seeing off competition from The Hare Arms at Stow Bardolph, The Duck Inn at Stanhoe and The Globe Inn at Wells.

Since taking over in 2015, owners Marcus Seaman and Amelia have utilised the pub's immense character to transform it into an attractive and thriving business.

With its cosy snug, selection of real ales and stunning rear garden, The Bell has developed a reputation as a pub for everyone.

And now, having already emerged triumphant in 2017, judges couldn't ignore its offering of food, drink and facilities.

"My overwhelming thought after winning was the staff," said Mr Seaman. "I was pleased for them more than anything because they are so passionate.

"The first award was for us because we'd put so much work in but, as we collected this year's award, I knew the staff would think it's amazing."

With three centuries of history under its belt, The Bell is an old coaching inn and sits on what was once the main route between King's Lynn and Norwich.

Born at the pub in 1900, Ada Gricks oversaw proceedings as landlady until 1989, but the countryside gem subsequently fell on hard times and eventually ceased trading in 2014.

Despite having little knowledge of the trade, Mr Seaman and Ms Nicholson - who hail from Norfolk - took a leap of faith to rejuvenate the old favourite and it reopened in February 2017.

"We've got no regrets and we've thoroughly enjoyed ourselves," said Ms Nicholson. "The whole project was so exciting and the challenge was great fun.

"You definitely question yourself and what you're doing because it's a huge task, but we never doubted our plan and knew we could do it."

Mr Seaman added: "I used to drink here in my early 20s, so I knew how popular it was in its heyday. I'd drive past every day when the pub was closed and it was in such a sad and derelict state.

"Five years ago if you'd said I'd be running a pub I'd have laughed in your face - it's been quite a journey. I always felt it would be successful, but not as successful as this."

