Flower shop to remain bright and beautiful under new ownership

19 December, 2018 - 12:19
Claire Crummett, 49, has taken over the running of Bright and Beautiful Flowers in Dereham, based on Wellington Road. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Claire Crummett, 49, has taken over the running of Bright and Beautiful Flowers in Dereham, based on Wellington Road. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Archant

A woman from mid-Norfolk has come up smelling of roses after fulfilling her “life long ambition” to open her own flower shop.

Claire Crummett, 49, has taken over the running of Bright and Beautiful Flowers in Dereham, based on Wellington Road. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPClaire Crummett, 49, has taken over the running of Bright and Beautiful Flowers in Dereham, based on Wellington Road. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Claire Crummett, 49, has taken over the running of Bright and Beautiful Flowers in Dereham, based on Wellington Road.

It comes after the previous owner, Claire Brightwell, was forced to sell the business following health concerns which left her unable to continue working as a florist.

Ms Crummett, a former Neatherd High pupil, lives just outside of Dereham and has been working as a florist for more than 30 years.

“I’ve always enjoyed floristry,” she said. “My parents were gardeners and my passion for the job developed from their love of nature.”

The mother-of-three first began her career working Saturdays in a florist shop and went on to study at Oatley College in Wisbech, near King’s Lynn.

She added: “After I had my family, I worked part time. Now that the children are older, it’s a great opportunity to have a shop of my own - a life long ambition fulfilled.

“I want to keep up the great reputation the shop already has, while working on expanding the wedding flowers side of the business.”

The independent shop has been trading from its town centre location since October 2013 and has gone from strength to strength. It will continue trading as the same name under the ownership of Ms Crummett.

Well wishers have already been quick to wish the new owner the best of luck with her new venture and have taken to Facebook to share their messages.

Bright and Beautiful Flowers will also continue to sell tickets for Dereham Memorial Hall.

- For more information search for Bright and Beautiful Flowers on Facebook or visit the website www.brightandbeautifulflowers.co.uk.

- Do you think Dereham has a good mix of independent shops in the town or would you like to see more of them? Write to The Community Editor, Dereham and Fakenham Times, Office 440, Breckland Business Centre, Saint Withburga Lane, Dereham, Norfolk, NR19 1FD or email dft.letters@archant.co.uk.

