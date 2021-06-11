Husband and wife made MBEs

Published: 10:30 PM June 11, 2021

From left are Mike and Helen Taylor with then mayor of West Norfolk Colin Manning and his wife Julie in 2016 - Credit: Ian Burt

A husband and wife have been made MBEs for their services to ex-service personnel and their families.

MIchael Taylor, 56 and his 51-year-old wife Helen founded The Bridge for Heroes in 2011.

The King's Lynn-based charity provides mental health support, temporary housing respite and helps veterans and their families avoid social isolation.

It operates a volunteer-run contact centre providing help, assistance, mental health and wellbeing support to both serving and ex-service personnel and their families.

It also caters for people suffering with PTSD to make sure they get the best possible care.

They provide much of the meet and greet activities providing the necessary level of empathy for those seeking assistance.

In addition they also assist in the very considerable fundraising efforts, from conducting street collections to manning the centre's stall at local fairs and shows.

Without their fundraising efforts the centre would not survive.