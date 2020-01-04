'An immense loss' - Tributes paid to 'Mr Sheringham'

Brian Hannah, during the Sheringham North 2019 North Norfolk District Council election. Picture: Brian Hannah Archant

Tributes have been paid to a much-respected council stalwart, after he died aged 74.

Brian Hannah has died aged 74. Picture: Adrian Buck Photography Brian Hannah has died aged 74. Picture: Adrian Buck Photography

Brian Hannah, 74, from Sheringham, was a key figure in Norfolk politics for more than two decades but was forced to step down in late 2019 due to poor health.

He served as chair of Norfolk County Council and represented Sheringham on North Norfolk District Council for 22 years.

The former Liberal Democrat councillor was known as "Mr Sheringham" and colleagues, family and friends have been paying tribute after his death on Wednesday, December 29.

Widow, Bev Hannah, said: "The most important thing in Brian's life was always the family.

Norfolk County Council Chairman Brian Hannah, celebrating his 70th birthday while at Norfolk County Council. Picture: James Bass Norfolk County Council Chairman Brian Hannah, celebrating his 70th birthday while at Norfolk County Council. Picture: James Bass

"He was always proud of everything they had achieved."

Throughout his time on the council, Mr Hannah ran his own blog named 'Sheringham Matters' where he posted his thoughts on projects in the town.

He was involved in the road safety campaign for the three-way junction on the A148 Cromer-Holt road.

Sir Norman Lamb, former Liberal Democrat MP for north Norfolk, said: "He was a wonderful man, I had enormous respect for him; he was Mr Sheringham.

"He had a great commitment to public service, very strong views and was passionate. Him and I shared a very strong interest in restorative justice which was adopted by Norfolk Police and Norfolk County Council.

"He was an ex-prison officer so he understood how the justice system worked and he promoted something he believed in by giving people the chance to move on.

"What I was so impressed by was he felt very strongly about it and he chose to do something about it when he was in a position of influence.

"He's an immense lose; both to his family but also to the north Norfolk community."

Leader of North Norfolk District Council, Sarah Bütikofer, said: "Brian was one of the most dedicated councillors I have ever come across.

"He fought like a rottweiler for his people. He absolutely worked so hard for his constituents and a very good voice of reason in the chamber.

"He was willing to listen to different points and work with people to come to a conscientious. We are all devastated by his loss."

He is survived by is wife, two children and seven grandchildren.