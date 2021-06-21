News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk gardens to star in forthcoming Channel 5 show

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:35 AM June 21, 2021   
Presenter Carol Klein at Bressingham Gardens during the filming of Great British Gardens

A popular Channel 5 show has dedicated an entire episode to one of Norfolk's most beautiful gardens. 

Bressingham Gardens is set to feature on 'Great British Gardens', which launched in 2019 and is presented by esteemed plantswoman, Carol Klein. 

Views from Bressingham gardens and Foggy Bottom

The programme, to be broadcast on June 28 at 9pm, will see Klein and nursery chairman, Adrian Bloom, discuss the evolution of Bressingham over the past 70 years. 

Filmed across two years, the show provides a unique season-by-season perspective as Mr Bloom lifts the lid on the story of his lifelong garden. 

Chairman Adrian Bloom and presenter Carol Klein at Bressingham Gardens during the filming of Great British Gardens

Adjoining the much-loved steam museum, Bressingham's gardens are split into six distinct sections. 

Perhaps the best known is Adrian Bloom’s Foggy Bottom Garden, named after the man who joined the family business in 1962 and was keen to create his own space.

Spring in the Bressingham gardens founded by Alan Bloom.; Photo: Bill Smith

Today, the magnificent attraction spreads over 17 acres, with a diverse collection of around 8,000 plants. 

Views from Bressingham gardens and Foggy Bottom

Adrian Bloom at home in Bressingham.

Spring colours in the Bressingham gardens.; Photo: Bill Smith

Presenter Carol Klein at Bressingham Gardens during the filming of Great British Gardens

