Police deny claims of vehicle stop checks at town's supermarket

Published: 9:58 AM January 10, 2021

Police in a Norfolk town say they have not been conducting “COVID related stop checks on vehicles” at a Tesco store, despite social media claims.

Breckland Police posted on Facebook that “incorrect information” has been circulating online and denied claims that police had been conducting stop checks at Thetford’s Tesco store.

In the post, Police wrote: “We have become aware of a post on social media suggesting officers are conducting Covid related stop checks on vehicles at the Tesco store in Thetford.

"We can confirm this information is incorrect and we have not been conducting such patrols in the area.

"Officers will continue to follow the so-called ‘4Es’ approach of engage, explain, encourage with enforcement carried out as and when required and when it is proportionate to do so.”