Driver fined £80 for throwing McDonald's wrappers out of car window

Published: 10:39 AM March 12, 2021

An investigation by Breckland Council saw a driver fined £80 for throwing Mcdonald's wrappers out of the window. - Credit: Ian Burt

A man who threw Mcdonald's wrappers out of his car window has been fined £80, after an investigation tracked down the driver.

Breckland Council has seen an increase in the number of people coming forward after witnessing littering and fly tipping, which has been helping to track down perpetrators and issue fixed penalty notices.

The surge in public support has most recently identified a Norwich driver, who was littering the countryside with takeaway wrappers and a Thetford smoker, who discarded their cigarette butt outside - both taking away £80 in littering fines.

The Breckland Council littering investigation followed a report from a member of public who had found McDonald's wrappers outside their property in Billingford, which had been purchased in Norwich and driven into Breckland to be eaten.

After consuming their takeaway, the driver decided to throw his takeaway wrappers out of his car window, rather than use a public bin or simply take it home.

You may also want to watch:

Using CCTV and other evidence, council officers were able to liaise with the restaurant, who helped identify the driver and provide a vehicle car registration.

Once contacted, the man was issued with an £80 fine and warning about their future conduct.

In a second case shared by Breckland Council to highlight its anti-litter action, an enforcement officer witnessed a driver discard a used cigarette out of the car window before going into a takeaway in Thetford.

After being approached by officers and agreeing to discuss the incident at a later time, the local resident failed to make contact with the council, leading to Breckland issuing a fixed penalty of £80 for littering.

Gordon Bambridge, executive member for environmental and public protection at Breckland Council, said: "Whether it is a market town or a rural village, our officers are successfully tracking down culprits and taking action.

“Littering and fly tipping is being carried out by a small group who fail to consider how their actions are affecting the wider community.

“I hope these cases highlight to them that their actions need to change, and change quickly so we can all live in a cleaner environment.

“I would like to thank our local takeaway businesses and members of the public for working with us so we can carry out our investigations and tackle littering in our community."

Members of the public in Breckland can report littering incidents at www.breckland.gov.uk/litter-and-dog-fouling.