Programme to support young carers announced

Published: 10:49 AM March 1, 2021 Updated: 11:11 AM March 1, 2021

A Norfolk council has announced the launch of a new project to support young carers, as part of a £1m programme.

Breckland Council has announced a new programme of online events, MyFuture:Social, which aims to help build confidence, develop aspirations and build personal development in a supportive environment for young carers aged between 16 and 24.

Being a young carer often means looking after a family member who is ill, or helping them by looking after the other members of the family while they can't, which can often be exhausting both physically and mentally.

Alison Webb, executive member for health and housing at Breckland, said: "My Future:Social is a fantastic way of young carers meeting up in a safe, fun space, with similarly aged people going through the same experiences.

"Even if you don't feel like you need help as a young carer, it is always good to have the support of others who understand your situation."

The MyFuture:Social launch event will be held on March 18, 2pm to 4pm. Young carers can register for a free place by visiting www.breckland.gov.uk/myfuture