Robot cleaners brought in to help at council offices

Video

Published: 10:21 AM February 5, 2021 Updated: 11:33 AM February 5, 2021

A team of robotic vacuums has joined Breckland Council's team of cleaners in its head office in Dereham. - Credit: Breckland Council

A Norfolk council has hired a fleet of new cleaning staff - and they don't even need a lunch break.

A team of robotic vacuums has joined Breckland Council's team of cleaners in its head office in Dereham. - Credit: Ian Burt

A team of robotic vacuums has joined Breckland Council's team of cleaners in its head office in Dereham.

The robots, called Abbee, will take over hoovering duties meaning existing staff can focus on sanitising touchpoints throughout the building.

A Breckland Council spokesperson, said: “We are always looking at ways to embrace modern technology to raise standards and improve efficiency.

A team of robotic vacuums has joined Breckland Council's team of cleaners in its head office in Dereham. - Credit: Breckland Council

"Our building is used not only by ward members and staff, but also DWP and members of the public, therefore it is essential, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, that we explore cleaning solutions with our partners to ensure the safety of everyone using our building.

You may also want to watch:

“During the robotic trials, we have been really impressed not only by the finished result but the environmental benefits of using robots – such as low electricity usage, consumable savings, and the fact Abbee is 99pc recyclable.”

A total of 10 Abbee cleaners, provided by Rafters Cleaning, are currently being used and the council has said it will work alongside current staff, not replace them.