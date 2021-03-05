News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Family fined £300 for dumping mountain of cardboard in car park

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:04 AM March 5, 2021    Updated: 10:28 AM March 5, 2021
Cardboard fly tip left by residents car park in Thetford.

Cardboard fly tip left by residents car park in Thetford. - Credit: Breckland Council

A “mountain” of cardboard boxes left in a car park has led to a household being fined £300 for fly tipping. 

Breckland council's waste crews were collecting bins in Thetford when they were alerted to a large pile of household cardboard electrical appliance boxes, left on a grass verge on the town's Glebe Close. 

Following an investigation by the council's enforcement officers and Serco waste operatives, the culprit was identified as a local household nearby and was written to asking for an explanation about their conduct.  

The household had chosen to dump the waste in public space rather than disposing of it carefully into their recycling bin or take it to the local Norfolk County Council recycling centre for free. 

As a result of the reckless fly tipping actions, the household was issued with a £300 fixed penalty notice. 

You may also want to watch:

Gordon Bambridge, executive member for environmental and public protection at Breckland Council, said: "Our quick and efficient investigation has ensured a fly tipping household in our community has received a fine and been educated about the need to recycle correctly in the future.  

“Whether fly tipping is in a farmer's field, country road or on a housing estate, the council and our residents have been clear that fly tipping is never acceptable and I hope this latest case highlights how we are taking serious and quick action when we are confronted with this issue in the heart of our community." 

If you see a fly tip in Breckland, please report online at www.breckland.gov.uk/flytip 


Most Read

  1. 1 Work on McDonalds and Starbucks site 'breaks rules', councillors claim
  2. 2 Date given for opening of new McDonald's
  3. 3 Teenager's attempt to take corner at 101mph caused death of keen cricketer
  1. 4 People urged to get Covid test twice a week
  2. 5 'Foolish' - Landowner could face prosecution after drilling into trees
  3. 6 Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape
  4. 7 First look inside Norfolk garden centre after £1.25m refurbishment
  5. 8 Holiday village that's an 'amazing opportunity' for sale for £1million
  6. 9 Teenager who died in motorcycle crash named
  7. 10 Teen who torched toilets not allowed to be drunk anywhere in Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lewis Clarke has been described as one of a kind after his death in February 2021.

Family tribute to caring and loving Norwich man who was 'one of a kind'

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Blakeney Quay.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

MP moves to reassure public as film crew hires out village homes

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Police-stock-NRC

Teenage girl seriously sexually assaulted near rail track

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital has 100 empty beds and is stressing they are very much o

Man in 20s among further Covid deaths at Norfolk hospital

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus