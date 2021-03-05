Family fined £300 for dumping mountain of cardboard in car park

Published: 10:04 AM March 5, 2021 Updated: 10:28 AM March 5, 2021

A “mountain” of cardboard boxes left in a car park has led to a household being fined £300 for fly tipping.

Breckland council's waste crews were collecting bins in Thetford when they were alerted to a large pile of household cardboard electrical appliance boxes, left on a grass verge on the town's Glebe Close.

Following an investigation by the council's enforcement officers and Serco waste operatives, the culprit was identified as a local household nearby and was written to asking for an explanation about their conduct.

The household had chosen to dump the waste in public space rather than disposing of it carefully into their recycling bin or take it to the local Norfolk County Council recycling centre for free.

As a result of the reckless fly tipping actions, the household was issued with a £300 fixed penalty notice.

Gordon Bambridge, executive member for environmental and public protection at Breckland Council, said: "Our quick and efficient investigation has ensured a fly tipping household in our community has received a fine and been educated about the need to recycle correctly in the future.

“Whether fly tipping is in a farmer's field, country road or on a housing estate, the council and our residents have been clear that fly tipping is never acceptable and I hope this latest case highlights how we are taking serious and quick action when we are confronted with this issue in the heart of our community."

If you see a fly tip in Breckland, please report online at www.breckland.gov.uk/flytip



