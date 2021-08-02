Man dumped rubbish at beauty spot after he 'forgot to put his bins out'
- Credit: Breckland Council
A man who "forgot to put his bins out" has been fined £600, after he dumped his household waste at a beauty spot.
The Thetford resident who fly tipped twice in the same area has been fined and warned a further incident could result in a court appearance.
As part of an investigation by Breckland Council, the fly tipper said he had forgotten to put out his household bins and decided to dump it at woodland on the Kilverstone Estate in Thetford.
The council’s enforcement team tracked down the culprit, who later admitted to not only dumping the household waste but also to later returning to fly tip laminate flooring from DIY renovations.
The resident was given a £600 fixed penalty notice.
The culprit has agreed to write a letter of apology to the landowner and agreed to clear up the waste.
Gordon Bambridge, executive member for waste and environment at Breckland Council, said: “Our enforcement team has again conducted a quick investigation and, with the support of the landowners, modern technology and the public, the culprit has been identified and received a sizeable fine."
