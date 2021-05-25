Driver fined for abandoning van in Thetford Forest

Published: 1:32 PM May 25, 2021

A driver has been fined for abandoning and dismantling their van at a Norfolk beauty spot.

As part of its campaign targeting abandoned vehicles, Breckland Council has issued two £200 fixed penalty notices to drivers.

Earlier this year, a vehicle was found dismantled and abandoned in Thetford Forest, an area of outstanding beauty used by local residents.

Working with the Forestry Commission, Breckland Council linked the vehicle to a resident.

The council tracked down the culprit with the help of the DVLA and, while the resident claimed to have sold the vehicle to another person, with no updated paperwork or evidence, they were found responsible for the vehicle and fined £200.

An abandoned vehicle was found abandoned in a Watton industrial estate. - Credit: Breckland Council

A second vehicle, which had been reported by a member of the public, was found abandoned in a Watton industrial estate.

It had been declared as being "off the road" by a Norwich resident, who claimed it had been sold.

But they could not provide paperwork to prove the sale and were liable for a £200 fine.

Breckland residents can report abandoned vehicles online at www.breckland.gov.uk/reportit



