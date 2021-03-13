Symptom-free Covid testing to launch in Breckland
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Families are being encouraged to come forward to access symptom-free Covid testing, which is set to launch in Breckland next week.
The pop-up asymptomatic testing programme will initially be offered to people living in and around Watton, with the programme moving to sites around the district over the coming weeks.
Updates will be shared on Breckland Council’s website and social media pages, and the online booking webpage, to let people know when a pop-up testing site is coming to their area.
Around one in three people who are infected with Covid-19 have no symptoms so could be spreading the disease without knowing it.
Broadening testing to identify those showing no symptoms will mean finding positive cases more quickly so individuals can isolate and break chains of transmission.
The asymptomatic testing programme is being delivered locally in partnership between Breckland Council and Norfolk County Council’s Public Health team.
The programme has already been offered in other parts of the county, including King’s Lynn, Great Yarmouth, and Norwich.
People without Covid-19 symptoms can book online (www.norfolk.gov.uk/rapidtesting) to receive their lateral flow test as part of the asymptomatic programme.
However, people should not come to a rapid test site if they have any symptoms. Anybody who does have symptoms – a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to sense of smell or taste – should book a test at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119.
Sam Chapman-Allen, Breckland Council’s leader, said: “I’m pleased to see the roll out of the asymptomatic testing programme in our district.
"By offering these tests we can help identify those who don’t know they have Covid and help them avoid spreading it to their friends, loved ones and within their communities.
“I encourage all of our residents to book a free test when one of the pop-up testing sites is in their area.”
To see the available testing locations and book a test, go to: www.norfolk.gov.uk/rapidtesting
Watton testing details:
Watton Christian Community Centre, 57 High Street, IP25 6AB
Monday March 15 & 22 10am - 6pm
Tuesday March 16 & 23 10am - 6pm
Wednesday March 17 & 24 10am - 6pm
Thursday March 18 & 25 CLOSED
Friday March 19 & 26 8am - 4pm
Saturday March 20 & 27 8am - 4pm
Sunday March 21 & 28 CLOSED