Schools will need to provide affordable options for uniforms - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There is just one week left of the summer holidays and families will be feeling the pinch ahead of purchasing new school uniforms.

While the average cost of buying uniforms has decreased over the past two years, with rising energy bills and the cost-of-living crisis, it is yet another burden.

In 2020 the average cost of buying a full uniform was £315 per primary pupil and £337 per secondary pupil, according to the Children's Society.

While in 2022, The Schoolwear Association found the average cost of compulsory school uniforms and sportswear items was around £101 per pupil.

Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou, left, with Stacy Bradley, right, previously set up a new school uniform bank - Credit: Archant

Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou, a Liberal Democrat councillor in Broadland who helped set up a school uniform bank in Norwich in 2019, urged parents to talk to their schools if they were struggling.

“Everybody is struggling at the moment with the cost of living and putting extra pressure on parents can be the breaking point in some cases,” she said.

“I would urge all parents in that situation, please talk to your school - most are very willing to help with good quality second-hand uniforms, or possibly reach out on your local community social media sites to see if you can get uniforms free or cheaper.

“We should not put parents in the position of having to buy expensive items with logos when uniforms can be bought a lot cheaper from local supermarkets. It singles out children whose parents can afford to pay, from those who cannot, causing social stigma and possible bullying.”

According to Norfolk County Council, it is currently the responsibility of school governors to decide whether or not their school should have a school uniform or dress code.

And if they do choose to have one they also determine the form it should take with parents expected to comply.

Currently, the county council does not provide financial assistance for school clothing but new government legislation that came into force in April means that schools will be forced to provide affordable uniforms from next month.

This means state schools must provide an affordable uniform option although they will still be able to provide their own, higher-priced uniforms as long as an alternative is available.

Schools will also be encouraged to keep the number of branded items that are mandatory to a minimum and must allow more high-street options to be acceptable and second-hand uniforms available.

The bill was first introduced by Labour MP Mike Amesbury and it received cross-party support.

Advice on bringing down the cost of school uniforms