Charity behind ever-popular GoGo trails appoints new chief executive

GogoDragons at the launch of the dualling dragons sculpture at Riverside. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The charity behind the popular GoGo trails around the region has appointed a new chief executive.

Rachel Cowdry, who has been appointed new chief executive of Break.

Rachel Cowdry has been appointed new CEO of Norwich-based charity Break, which works to support vulnerable young people in the region.

Until recently, she had been in the post on an interim basis, having held various other positions at the charity in the past, however the role has now been made permanent.

She said: "I have been part of the Break family for many years and it is a privilege to be given the position of leading this wonderful charity.

"I will work tirelessly to ensure we continuously improve our offer to those who need us, for as long as they need us; from children on the edge of care, in care and those leaving care."

The charity, this month also announced plans for its next sculpture trail around Norwich, which in 2020 will see 20 Tyrannosaurus-Rex sculptures stomp their way through the streets.