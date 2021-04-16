Police continue probe into murder of woman at country park

Published: 5:11 PM April 16, 2021

Brandon Country Park remains closed to the public while police investigations continue into the death of a woman. - Credit: Emily Thomson

Police have continued to have a strong presence near a country park, a week after a woman's body was found in a pond.

At just before 7am on Friday, April 9, the body of 35-year-old Egle Vengaliene was found at Brandon Country Park.

Her husband, Andrius Vengalis, of Bury Road in the town, was arrested and later charged with her murder - and is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court in July.

A week on from Mrs Vengaliene's death and police have renewed appeals for anybody with information about the incident to come forward.

Tributes left at Brandon Country Park after the body of a woman was discovered. - Credit: Emily Thomson

And anybody who knew the couple who has yet to speak to officers is urged to contact the constabulary.

Between 10pm on Thursday evening and 8am on Friday officers carried out further checks of the areas surrounding Brandon Country Park and Bury Road and have spoken with people who were around at the time.

Vengalis, 46, was arrested on the day of his wife's body was found and questioned throughout the weekend, before being charged on Monday.

He appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday, April 13, before then appearing at Ipswich Crown Court later that day.

He was then remanded into custody ahead of his next crown court appearance on Monday, July 19.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in the area of Brandon Country Park or Bury Road in Brandon and the surrounding streets, and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious.

Additionally, officers are asking anyone who was driving in the vicinity of Brandon Country Park or Bury Road, Brandon, between midnight and 7am on Friday 9 April and who has a dashcam in their vehicle, to make contact with the inquiry team.

Any residents in the local area with a doorbell camera or private CCTV are also asked to review their footage, as well as anyone with motion activated dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363718M87-PO1 or by calling 101 and quoting reference: 17570/21.

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org