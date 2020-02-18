'Pages of negativity' - Hair salon says no to gossip mags after death of Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack attending the ITV Gala at the London Palladium. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

A hair salon will no longer provide gossip magazines to customers as a reaction to the death of Caroline Flack.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sian-Elise Keeler, 28, owns Lavish hair salon in Bradwell. Picture: Sian-Elise Keeler. Sian-Elise Keeler, 28, owns Lavish hair salon in Bradwell. Picture: Sian-Elise Keeler.

Lavish, a business in Bradwell, announced the decision two days after the broadcaster, who grew up in Norfolk, was found dead at the age of 40 at her home in east London.

Miss Flack, who took her own life, had been due to stand trial for alleged assault and press intrusion into the case has been widely criticised since her death.

Sian-Elise Keeler, 28, who owns Lavish, said staff at the salon discussed these issues over the weekend and decided to stop providing gossip magazines while customers are having a service.

A post on the hairdressers' social media page on Monday (February 17) said: "The negativity bred in these magazines is not healthy. Pages and pages of negativity, fat shaming, shaming celebs with no make up and much more."

Caroline Flack signing her autobiography Storm in a C Cup at an event in Norwich in 2015, with fan Valerie Prior. Picture: Denise Bradley Caroline Flack signing her autobiography Storm in a C Cup at an event in Norwich in 2015, with fan Valerie Prior. Picture: Denise Bradley

The salon will now only supply magazines about personal growth, decor, food, fashion, hair inspiration, health and wellbeing.

Miss Keeler said customers who would prefer to read a gossip magazine can bring their own.

"We feel it's time we all make a difference and being in such an influential industry we want everyone who visits Lavish to be surrounded with positivity.

"We know this doesn't stop online nasty comments and trolling. However, we want to help. We want the best for our clients and our staff."

Miss Keeler also spoke of the relationship between hairdressers and their clients.

"With hairdressing we are kind of like a therapist, in how much we listen to people," she said.

You may also want to watch:

"People come in with their problems, so I feel if someone is not able to speak with their partner, some people find it comfortable to speak with hairdressers in confidence.

"We build a good relationship with our customers, a great bond with our clients," she said.

The decision on gossip magazines has received "a great response" from other hairdressers, she added.

Following Miss Flack's death a petition was set up calling on a Government inquiry into the British press.

It states: "The headlines, harassment and trial by media has to end and they must be held accountable."