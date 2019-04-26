Boy hit by car on Tombland

An 11-year-old boy has been hit by a car on Tombland. Picture: Archant Archant

An 11-year-old boy has been hit by a car on Tombland.

Police and the ambulance service attended the scene and an area outside the Norwich Cathedral gates was cordoned off.

You may also want to watch:

The incident occurred around 4.21pm, involving an 11-year-old boy and a Nissan Note.

A police spokesperson said the boy has “suffered injuries but is conscious and breathing”.

The road was closed briefly but had been cleared and reopened within half an hour.