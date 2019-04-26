Boy hit by car on Tombland
26 April, 2019 - 17:18
An 11-year-old boy has been hit by a car on Tombland.
Police and the ambulance service attended the scene and an area outside the Norwich Cathedral gates was cordoned off.
The incident occurred around 4.21pm, involving an 11-year-old boy and a Nissan Note.
A police spokesperson said the boy has “suffered injuries but is conscious and breathing”.
The road was closed briefly but had been cleared and reopened within half an hour.
