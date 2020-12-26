WATCH: Three men in their pants jump into water from quay

Published: 5:10 PM December 26, 2020

Archie, Murray and Henry (left to right) jumped off Wells quay into the water on Boxing Day. - Credit: Matt Barnes

A video has emerged showing three men jumping into deep water from the quayside of the harbour at a seaside town.

The video shows the men jumping into the water at Wells harbour in their underwear on Boxing Day morning, after the RNLI had urged the public not to take unnecessary risks.

Nick Ayers, RNLI regional water safety lead, said: "No one goes into the water in the expectation of needing to be rescued but we are asking anyone considering going for a festive dip to understand the dangers and not take unnecessary risks so they can have a good time, safely."

The three men in the video do not appear to be socially distanced and it comes after Cromer Boxing Day Dip was cancelled this year due to Coronavirus concerns.

Norfolk is currently under Tier Four restrictions meaning members of the public can only meet one person from outside their household outdoors.



