News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

WATCH: Three men in their pants jump into water from quay

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:10 PM December 26, 2020   
Archie, Murray and Henry (left to right) jumped onto Wells quay this afternoon, to keep the Boxing Day tradition alive.

Archie, Murray and Henry (left to right) jumped off Wells quay into the water on Boxing Day. - Credit: Matt Barnes

A video has emerged showing three men jumping into deep water from the quayside of the harbour at a seaside town.

The video shows the men jumping into the water at Wells harbour in their underwear on Boxing Day morning, after the RNLI had urged the public not to take unnecessary risks.

Nick Ayers, RNLI regional water safety lead, said: "No one goes into the water in the expectation of needing to be rescued but we are asking anyone considering going for a festive dip to understand the dangers and not take unnecessary risks so they can have a good time, safely."

The three men in the video do not appear to be socially distanced and it comes after Cromer Boxing Day Dip was cancelled this year due to Coronavirus concerns.

Norfolk is currently under Tier Four restrictions meaning members of the public can only meet one person from outside their household outdoors.


You may also want to watch:

Christmas
Wells-next-the-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flooding

WATCH: Heavy rain and flash flooding leaves parts of Norfolk underwater

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

All you need to know about Tier 4 rules

Ruth Lawes

person

People urged not to travel on Christmas Eve as Norfolk hit by major...

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Drone footage captures extent of flooding in Norfolk village

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus